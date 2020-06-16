Number of active COVID-19 cases falls in Richland County

Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Tuesday, June 16. As of Tuesday morning, the state is at 74 deaths, 330 active cases (including 11 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,720 recoveries and 3,124 positive cases to date.
No new cases of COVID-19 in Richland County were reported Tuesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Tuesday, the county has had 37 COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries (including four since Monday, June 15) and records from 1,637 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Tuesday.
Tuesday’s total included nine new cases each in Burleigh and Cass counties; and one new case each in Grand Forks, McLean, Morton, Ransom and Walsh counties. There have been 37 recoveries since Monday.
Nearly 135,700 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Tuesday. More than 88,650 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 200 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
NDDoH’s records include classifying COVID-19 exposure sources. Of Richland County’s 37 reported cases, 20 occurred due to close contact, while 15 occurred due to community spread and two occurred due to household exposure.
Close contact and community spread are currently the leading sources of COVID-19 exposure in North Dakota. According to NDDoH, nearly 1,150 cases have been through close contact, followed by more than 1,120 cases through community spread.
As of Tuesday, the 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have the highest rate of COVID-19 cases. The latest records state there have been 683 cases and 597 recoveries to date among the young age group. As of Tuesday, there have been 670 cases among ages 30-39, with 605 recoveries.
The age group with the highest recovery rate is 0-9, with 153 recoveries out of 169 cases to date as of Tuesday. Current NDDoH records show that there have been no COVID-19 related deaths for individuals under age 40 to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.