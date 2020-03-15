Number of COVID-19 cases in MInnesota rises to 35 Sunday

The number of patients in Minnesota who have tested positive for the new coronavirus grew to 35 on Sunday, March 15, including three cases of community transmission, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Waseca and Washington counties were the two new counties reporting cases Sunday.
This is up from 21 cases reported on Saturday.
Three of the new cases were identified from community transmission.
The 14 news cases identified Sunday include six cases from Hennepin County, four from Ramsey County, one from Olmstead County, one from Waseca County, one from Washington County and one from Dakota County. The new patients ranged in age from 20 years old to 94 years old.
As of Sunday, the health department said 1,422 patients have been tested.
The state is providing updated numbers daily at https://www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/situation.html/.
