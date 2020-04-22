With a 5-0 vote, Wilkin County Board of Commissioners approved having limited access to the courthouse beginning Monday, May 4, once Minnesota’s stay-at-home order is scheduled to be lifted.
Emergency Director Breanna Koval sought approval from the board at their meeting Tuesday, April 21 that the courthouse not open to full capacity once the state’s stay-at-home order is lifted. This is an effort to protect employees and help preventing the spread of the coronavirus.
The courthouse will run with limited access where the doors remain locked, but all employees are back to work and will take meetings with the public by appointment only.
“If we can get approval for this today then it would avoid the need for an emergency meeting later on,” Koval said. “Right now we are considered closed but operating. As of May 4, we would be considered open, but with limited access.”
Commissioner Eric Klindt made the motion that so long as Gov. Tim Walz does not take additional action and the stay-at-home order is not extended, that the plan will be to have the courthouse open with limited access on May 4.
“The previous (limited access) did work well. Some departments were able to conduct business somewhat normally while some had to make some modifications. And business happened more during that period of limited access than it is now.”
Director of Public Health Deb Jacobs provided an update and answered questions to the county board regarding the coronavirus pandemic. She stated that as of now, Breckenridge and all other Minnesota hospitals are currently not overrun.
“It’s going well so far,” Jacobs said. “They have been flattening that curve, although it's going up every day and so far they are managing, but that's not to say that they (hospitals) won’t be overwhelmed because there are (237) hospitalizations as of today.”
Jacobs also said that Minnesota is developing blood tests for antibodies that attack the coronavirus. These serological tests screen blood samples for the antibodies and proteins created by the immune system of someone with the virus.
“They want to do a lot of that before they start bringing people back to work so that they can make sure that those people aren’t spreading it. Those asymptomatic people are the concern," she said.
As of Tuesday, Wilkin County has nine confirmed positive cases and two COVID-19 related deaths. Minnesota has tested a total of 47,697 with 2,567 testing positive and 160 deaths.
Family Services Director Dave Sayler reported that the county is seeing a decrease in child protection reports.
“We had 13 reports this March as compared to 24 reports last year at the same time. What we are finding is that with this stay-at-home order, the kids are obviously at home more instead of at school and so we are not having as many eyes on the kids as we were in the past. The number of these reports has decreased statewide, even nationwide,” Sayler said
While child protection reports are going down, the out-of-home placements are increasing. At the end of March, the county had 19 children put in placement homes and as of Tuesday, the county is up to 22 children placed.
“Our jobs at family services are, unfortunately, becoming more difficult. We aren’t able to get into the homes until it’s unfortunately too late when we get those crisis calls,” Sayler said. “It gets to the point that when we finally can get in the homes, law enforcement is already involved.”
Wilkin County Family Services is one of 13 other counties that will receive a reward from the state’s Department of Human Services for issuing food support and processing application in a timely manner.
The next Wilkin County board meeting is scheduled to be held Tuesday, May 12 via conference call.
