The Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be offered in a clinic from 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Thursday, May 6 at the Stern Cultural Center, North Dakota State College of Science, Wahpeton. "Please register at this link: https://vaccinereg.health.nd.gov/appointment/en/client/registration?clinic_id=2741," Richland County Public Health stated. "This is a one-dose vaccine that is available to individuals 18 years of age and older."

