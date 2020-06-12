One new COVID-19 case Friday in Richland County

Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, June 12. As of Friday morning, the state is at 74 deaths, 369 active cases (including 11 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,573 recoveries and 3,016 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Friday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Friday, the county has had 33 COVId-19 cases, 22 recoveries and records from 1,567 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Friday.
Friday’s total included 22 new cases in Cass County; six new cases in Burleigh County; two new cases in Grand Forks and LaMoure counties; and one new case each in McLean, Morton, Richland and Sioux counties. There have been 58 recoveries since Thursday, June 11.
Nearly 126,490 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Friday. More than 84,160 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-five individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 197 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Cass County has accounted for 62 of North Dakota’s 74 COVID-19 deaths to date. The remaining 12 deaths include four individuals from Grand Forks County, two individuals from Morton and Stark counties, and one individual each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
Individuals age 80 or older have accounted for 47 of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths to date. As of Friday, no individuals under 40 have died from COVID-19.
The 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have the highest total cases of COVID-19 and highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 in North Dakota. Out of 658 total cases in the younger age group, there have been 561 recoveries to date. Out of 648 total cases among individuals in their 30s, there have been 583 recoveries to date.
The highest rate of recoveries is currently in the 0-9 age group, which has 19 active cases out of 164 total cases as of Friday.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
