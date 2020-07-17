For the fifth time in six days, North Dakota set a new record for the number of active COVID-19 cases.
The state is at 799 active cases (including five in Richland County, North Dakota) as of Friday, July 17. The North Dakota Department of Health has reported 90 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 3,903 recoveries and 4,792 positive cases to date. On Thursday, July 16, there were 783 active cases statewide, up from the 717 active cases on Wednesday, July 15.
One-hundred-twenty-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday, up from the 104 new cases confirmed Thursday. On Monday, July 13, NDDoH confirmed 108 new COVID-19 cases, which was considered a new record.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Friday. The individual is a woman in her 80s from Morton County, North Dakota. It is unknown if she had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Friday in Richland County. The county has had 49 COVID-19 cases, 44 recoveries and 2,058 individuals tested. The number of tested individuals is up 18 from Thursday.
Friday’s total from NDDoH included 37 new cases in Cass County; 25 new cases in Burleigh County; 13 new cases in Ward County; 11 new cases in Grand Forks County; eight new cases in Williams County; four new cases in Morton County; three new cases in Benson, Mercer, Sioux and Stark counties; two new cases in Cavalier County; and one new case each in Barnes, Dunn, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Mountrail, Pembina, Ransom, Richland, Sargent, Stutsman, Traill and Walsh counties.
There have been 107 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Thursday. On Thursday, 36 recoveries were reported.
As of midday Friday, NDDoH did not have updated information on COVID-19 cases by age group. On Thursday, there were more than 200 active cases among ages 20-29, more than 100 among ages 30-39 and nearly 100 each among ages 40-49 and 50-59.
In addition to the 90 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 246,900 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Friday, an increase of more than 4,130 from Thursday. More than 129,470 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,420, NDDoH reported.
Thirty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decline of two from Thursday. To date, 290 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of five from Thursday.
North Dakota’s 90 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 73 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Stark and Morton counties; two from Stutsman County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
The state’s 799 active COVID-19 cases as of Friday, according to NDDoH, include 194 in Burleigh County, 174 in Cass County; 67 in Williams County and 65 in Grand Forks County. The four counties with the most active cases account for 500 of the 799 active cases as of Friday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
