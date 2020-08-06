One new COVID-19 case in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, has one new COVID-19 case as of Thursday, Aug. 6.
The North Dakota Department of Health confirmed the case. Updated information on Richland County’s total recoveries, confirmed cases and tested individuals was not immediately available.
One-hundred-twenty-two new COVID-19 cases statewide were confirmed Thursday, down from the 124 new cases confirmed Wednesday. Of the 122, 43 cases were the result of serial testing.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday. The individual is a man in his 80s from McIntosh County, North Dakota. He had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 109 COVID-19 deaths, 5,949 recoveries and 7,177 positive cases to date. A total of 1,720 positive cases have been from serial testing, NDDoH reported.
The state’s number of active COVID-19 cases was at 1,119 Thursday, up from the 1,112 total active cases Wednesday. Thursday marks the third consecutive record-setting day and the fourth so far in August for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
Thursday’s total included 34 new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County; 18 new cases in Cass County; 17 new cases in Morton County and 10 new cases in Rolette County.
Other North Dakota counties reporting new cases included Grand Forks County, eight; Ward County, seven; McLean and Stutsman counties, four each; Williams County, three; Stark and Walsh counties, two each; and Barnes, Benson, Griggs, Kidder, LaMoure, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Pembina, Richland, Sioux, Traill and Wells counties, one each.
Updated information on the number of active cases and recoveries among North Dakota age groups was not immediately available.
More than 341,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Thursday, an increase of more than 5,470 from Wednesday. Nearly 163,720 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 1,700, NDDoH reported.
Forty-six individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of four from Wednesday. To date, 400 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of six from Wednesday.
North Dakota’s 109 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 76 individuals from Cass County, six from Grand Forks County; five from Burleigh County; three each from Morton and Stark counties; two each from McIntosh, Ramsey, Stutsman and Williams counties; and one each from Benson, Emmons, Griggs, McHenry, McKenzie, Mountrail, Sioux and Ward counties.
Updated information on active COVID-19 cases by North Dakota county was not immediately available.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
