One new COVID-19 case in Richland County

Twenty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, June 4. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 66 deaths, 431 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,209 recoveries and 2,706 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Thursday, the county has had 23 COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries and records from 1,410 completed tests.
Thursday’s totals include 20 new cases in Cass County; two new cases in Burleigh County; and one new case each in Barnes, Bottineau, Mountrail and Sargent counties. No new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday.
Nearly 104,900 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Thursday. Nearly 75,750 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-two individuals are presently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 175 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.