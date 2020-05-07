One new COVID-19 case in Richland County

Forty-nine new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, May 7. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 739 active cases of of 1,371 to date.
An eighth individual in Richland County, North Dakota, has contracted COVID-19. The county had held at seven total cases and recoveries for the last several days. As of Thursday, 347 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Richland County.
No new deaths directly caused by or related to COVID-19 were reported Thursday. The North Dakota Department of Health reported that of 31 total deaths, 22 are considered due to COVID-19, three were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and six cases have pending death records.
Thursday’s totals include 23 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; five in Williams County; four in Grand Forks County; three in Stark County; two each in Benson, McKenzie and Ramsey counties; and one each in Pembina, Pierce, Rolette, Sargent, Traill, Walsh and Ward counties.
In addition to the active COVID-19 cases and deaths, North Dakota has had 601 recoveries. Nineteen new individuals were confirmed recovered Thursday morning by NDDoH.
As of Thursday, a total of 35 North Dakota individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19. The total number of hospitalized individuals has reached 102 to date.
Nearly 40,870 North Dakota individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday. The number includes 2,235 individuals recorded since Wednesday, May 6.
Cass County, North Dakota, has had 709 COVID-19 cases to date, including 270 recoveries. Nearly 8,670 disease tests have been conducted to date in the county or on county residents.
Grand Forks, North Dakota, had 275 COVID-19 cases to date as of Thursday. The number includes 103 recoveries. Nearly 3,930 disease tests had been conducted to date.
Burleigh County, North Dakota, had 102 COVID-19 cases to date. The number includes 54 recoveries. Exactly 4,730 tests had been conducted to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, testing results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
