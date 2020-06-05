Forty new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Friday, June 5. As of Friday morning, the state is at 71 deaths, 503 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,242 recoveries and 2,745 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Friday, the county has had 24 COVID-19 cases, 19 recoveries and records from 1,410 completed tests.
Friday totals include 32 new cases in Cass County; two new cases in Burleigh County; and one new case each in Mercer, Sioux and Stutsman counties.
Five individuals who died with COVID-19 were reported Friday. They were all in their 60s or older.
Nearly 107,500 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Friday. Nearly 76,860 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty individuals are presently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 180 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
