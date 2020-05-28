One new COVID-19 case in Richland County

Forty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, May 28. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 57 deaths, 631 active cases (including nine in Richland County, North Dakota), 1,793 recoveries and 2,481 total cases to date.
One new individual in Richland County has been reported by the North Dakota Department of Health as having COVID-19. As of Thursday, the county has 20 COVID-19 cases, 11 recoveries and 1,030 completed tests to date.
One new death directly caused by or related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday. The individual was a man in his 80s from Cass County, North Dakota, with underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Thursday’s totals include 36 new COVID-19 cases in Cass County; two new cases in Burleigh County; and one new case each in Grand Forks, Traill and Ward counties.
Of North Dakota’s 57 total COVID-19 or related deaths, 45 are considered due to COVID-19, seven were not primarily caused by COVID-19 and five cases have pending death records.
We will continue to follow this story.
