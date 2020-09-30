One new COVID-19 case in Wilkin County

Wilkin County has a total of 71 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. 

Wilkin County, Minnesota, has one new COVID-19 case, bringing the total up to 71, as of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020.

The border county is still at three deaths from or related to COVID-19 to date, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. Wilkin County's cumulative COVID-19 cases pale in comparison to neighboring Otter Tail County, Minnesota, which has a total of 473 cases as of Wednesday.

There are a total of 99,134 cases in the state of Minnesota, an increase of 1,496 reported cases since Monday, Sept. 28. There are 2,036 COVID-19 deaths in the state, an increase of 21 deaths since Monday.

Women make up 51,090 of the confirmed cases in Minnesota, while men make up 47,446 of the confirmed cases in the state. Of the positive cases, 10,440 are healthcare workers.

The number of cases among people in the 20-24 age group statewide has increased by 168 since Monday. No new deaths in the age group have been reported. Meanwhile, people among ages 85-89 continue to experience the highest number of deaths, with 349 total deaths in the age group. The total number of cases in Minnesota among ages 5-19 is 14,216, but the age group has no confirmed deaths.

There have been 7,701 people hospitalized related to COVID-19 and 2,146 people requiring treatment in an ICU in Minnesota. There are currently 89,392 people in the state who no longer require isolation, bringing the estimated active case number to 9,742 people. Approximately 1,414,701 people statewide have been tested for COVID-19.

The next weekly report which contains COVID-19 details specific to Wilkin County will be released Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

