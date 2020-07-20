One new COVID-19 case Monday in Richland County

North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases exceeded 800 total Monday, July 20, setting the state’s sixth new record in nine days.
As of Monday, the state is at 814 active cases (including four in Richland County, North Dakota). The number of active cases increased by 18 from the 796 recorded by the North Dakota Department of Health on Sunday, July 19.
One-hundred-seven new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday, down from the 113 cases confirmed Sunday. NDDoH has reported 93 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,219 recoveries and 5,126 positive cases to date.
Monday’s total from NDDoH included 24 new cases each in Cass and Grand Forks counties; 22 new cases in Williams County; 17 new cases in Burleigh County; eight new cases in Ward County; three new cases in Morton County; two new cases in Walsh County; and one new case each in Emmons, McIntosh, Mountrail, Richland, Stark, Stutsman and Traill counties.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Monday. The individual is a woman in her 70s from Williams County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Monday’s new death marks the third instance in two days where a North Dakota county reported its first deceased resident. On Sunday, Benson and Burleigh counties reported their first deaths. The Benson County individual was a man in his 30s, becoming North Dakota’s first confirmed individual under age 40 to die from or related to COVID-19. The Burleigh County individual was a man in his 80s.
There have been 88 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Sunday, down from the 102 recoveries recorded Sunday.
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Monday in Richland County. The county has had 52 confirmed cases, 48 recoveries and 2,124 tested individuals to date. The number of tested individuals is up 32 from Sunday.
On Saturday, July 11, North Dakota’s number of active cases was 623 total. New records were set on Sunday, July 12 (677 total, up from the 670 total recorded on May 21, 2020), Monday, July 13 (702 total), Tuesday, July 14 (720 total), Thursday, July 16 (783 total) and Friday, July 17 (799 total).
As of Monday, statewide there are:
• 27 active cases among ages 0-9, with 223 recoveries (four new) out of 250 cases (three new)
• 77 active cases among ages 10-19, with 361 recoveries (10 new) out of 438 cases (eight new)
• 258 active cases among ages 20-29, with 1,067 recoveries (23 new) out of 1,325 cases (35 new)
• 130 active cases among ages 30-39, with one death and 875 recoveries (17 new) out of 1,006 cases (20 new)
• 110 active cases among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 591 recoveries (15 new) out of 705 cases (17 new)
• 94 active cases among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 458 recoveries (nine new) out of 555 cases (12 new)
• 70 active cases among ages 60-69, with nine deaths and 312 recoveries (six new) out of 391 cases (seven new)
• 33 active cases among ages 70-79, with 18 deaths (one new) and 141 recoveries (three new) out of 192 cases (three new)
• 15 active cases among ages 80 and older, with 58 deaths and 191 recoveries (one new) out of 264 cases (two new)
In addition to the 93 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
More than 262,920 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Monday, an increase of more than 5,700 from Sunday. Nearly 135,980 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of more than 2,120, NDDoH reported.
Forty-seven individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, an increase of two from Sunday. To date, 305 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of three from Sunday.
North Dakota’s 93 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 73 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Stark and Morton counties; two from Stutsman County; and one each from Benson, Burleigh, Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey, Ward and Williams counties.
The state’s 814 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to NDDoH, include 169 in Cass County, North Dakota. Closely behind is Burleigh County, North Dakota, with 167 active cases. Grand Forks County, North Dakota, is at 95 active cases, followed by Williams County, North Dakota, with 84 active cases. Morton County, North Dakota, rounds out the top five with 49 active cases.
Cass, Burleigh, Grand Forks, Williams and Morton counties account for 564 of North Dakota’s 814 active cases as of Monday.
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.