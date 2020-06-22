Twenty-five new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Monday, June 22. As of Monday morning, the state is at 77 deaths, 301 active cases, 2,952 recoveries and 3,313 positive cases to date.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Monday. The county has had 39 COVID-19 cases to date. The number of local active cases, recoveries and completed tests to date was not immediately available.
Monday’s total included seven new cases in Sioux County; five new cases in Cass County; four new cases each in Burleigh and Grand Forks counties; and one new case each in Cavalier, Dunn, Ramsey, Richland and Ward counties. There have been 42 recoveries since Sunday, June 21.
Nearly 158,200 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Monday. More than 97,450 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-one individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 218 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
