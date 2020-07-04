Fifty-seven new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Saturday, July 4. As of Saturday morning, the state is at 411 active cases (including two in Richland County, North Dakota), 3,288 recoveries and 3,779 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Saturday by the North Dakota Department of Health. The county has had 43 COVID-19 cases to date, 41 recoveries and records from 1,854 completed tests.
Saturday’s total included 28 new cases in Cass County; 12 new cases in Burleigh County; five new cases each in Grand Forks County; three new cases in Mountrail and Ward counties; and one new case each in McHenry, Morton, Pembina, Ransom, Richland and Williams counties. There have been 22 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Friday, July 3.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday by NDDoH. In addition to the 80 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are nine individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of these individuals were from Richland County.
Exactly 197,490 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Saturday. Nearly 111,930 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Twenty-two are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 241 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Once again, more than half of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 213 total, are individuals between ages 20-39. The majority of the 213 individuals, 138 total, are between ages 20-29.
As of Saturday, there are:
• 24 active cases, five new, among ages 0-9, with 176 recoveries out of 200 cases
• 23 active cases, two new, among ages 10-19, with 271 recoveries out of 294 cases
• 138 active cases, 21 new, among ages 20-29, with 762 recoveries out of 900 cases
• 75 active cases, 12 new, among ages 30-39, with 709 recoveries out of 784 cases
• 45 active cases, three new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 486 recoveries out of 535 cases
• 52 active cases, four new, among ages 50-59, with two deaths and 350 recoveries out of 404 cases
• 29 active cases, three new, among ages 60-69, with eight deaths and 254 recoveries out of 291 cases
• 13 active cases, three new, among ages 70-79, with 16 deaths and 109 recoveries out of 138 cases
• 12 active cases, four new, among ages 80 and older, with 50 deaths and 171 recoveries out of 233 cases
North Dakota’s 80 confirmed COVID-19 deaths to date include 66 individuals from Cass County; four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two from Morton County; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey, Stutsman and Ward counties.
The nine additional individuals presumed to have died from COVID-19 include seven from Cass County, one from Walsh County and one from Stutsman County. Three were between ages 50-59, while the other six were ages 70 and older.
The 411 active COVID-19 cases as of Saturday include:
• 138 in Cass County
• 111 in Burleigh County
• 36 in Grand Forks County
• 30 in Morton County
• 14 in Sioux County
• 13 in Williams County
• 11 in Mountrail County
• eight in Ward County
• six in in Stark and Traill counties
• five in Walsh County
• three in McKenzie and Rolette counties
• two in Barnes, Dunn, LaMoure, McHenry, Ramsey, Richland, Sargent and Wells counties
• one in Benson, Burke, Cavalier, Hettinger, McIntosh, Mercer, Oliver, Pembina, Pierce, Ransom and Steele counties
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.