Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Sunday, June 14. As of Sunday morning, the state is at 74 deaths, 348 active cases (including 15 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,658 recoveries and 3,080 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Sunday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Sunday, the county has had 37 COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries and records from 1,610 completed tests.
No new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.
Sunday’s total included seven new cases in Cass County; six new cases in Burleigh County; two new cases in Morton County; and one new case each in Grand Forks, LaMoure, McLean, Pembina, Richland, Stutsman and Ward counties. There have been 28 recoveries since Saturday, June 13.
Nearly 131,880 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Sunday. Exactly 86,880 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-five individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 197 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Cass County has accounted for 62 of North Dakota’s 74 COVID-19 deaths to date. The remaining 12 deaths include four individuals from Grand Forks County, two individuals from Morton and Stark counties, and one individual each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
Individuals age 80 or older have accounted for 47 of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths to date. As of Sunday, no individuals under 40 have died from COVID-19.
The 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have the highest total cases of COVID-19 and highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 in North Dakota. Out of 671 total cases in the younger age group, there have been 584 recoveries to date. Out of 663 total cases among individuals in their 30s, there have been 597 recoveries to date.
The highest rate of recoveries is currently in the 0-9 age group, which has 16 active cases out of 168 total cases as of Sunday.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.