One new COVID-19 case Thursday in Richland County

Thirty-nine new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Thursday, June 11. As of Thursday morning, the state is at 74 deaths, 445 active cases (including 10 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,515 recoveries and 2,980 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Thursday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Thursday, the county has had 32 COVID-19 cases, 22 recoveries and records from 1,537 completed tests.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Thursday. The individual was a woman in her 70s from Cass County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
Thursday’s total included 26 new cases in Cass County; three new cases each in Burleigh and McKenzie counties; and one new case each in Dickey, Morton, Random, Richland, Traill, Ward and Williams counties. There have been 33 recoveries since Wednesday, June 10.
More than 123,080 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Thursday. Nearly 82,790 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-two individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 193 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Cass County has accounted for 62 of North Dakota’s 74 COVID-19 deaths to date. The remaining 12 deaths include four individuals from Grand Forks County, two individuals from Morton and Stark counties, and one individual each from Emmons, McHenry, Ramsey and Ward counties.
Individuals age 80 or older have accounted for 47 of North Dakota’s COVID-19 deaths to date. As of Thursday, no individuals under 40 have died from COVID-19.
The 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have the highest total cases of COVID-19 and highest number of recoveries from COVID-19 in North Dakota. Out of 643 total cases in the younger age group, there have been 547 recoveries to date. Out of 645 total cases among individuals in their 30s, there have been 575 recoveries to date.
The highest rate of recoveries is currently in the 0-9 age group, which has 21 active cases out of 164 total cases as of Thursday.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.