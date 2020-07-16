One new COVID-19 case Thursday in Richland County

After a one-day reprieve, North Dakota once again set a new record, its fourth in one week, for the number of active COVID-19 cases.
The state is at 783 active cases (including six in Richland County, North Dakota) as of Thursday, July 16. The North Dakota Department of Health has reported 89 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 3,796 recoveries and 4,668 positive cases to date. On Wednesday, July 15, there were 717 active cases statewide.
One-hundred-four new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday, compared to the 72 new cases confirmed Wednesday. One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Thursday.
The individual is a woman in her 60s from Mountrail County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Thursday in Richland County. The county has had 48 COVID-19 cases, 42 recoveries and 2,040 individuals tested. The number of tested individuals is up 21 from Wednesday.
Thursday’s total from NDDoH included 26 new cases in Cass County; 22 new cases in Burleigh County, 11 new cases in Williams County; eight new cases in Grand Forks County; five new cases each in Mountrail, Stark and Ward counties; four new cases in Morton County; three new cases in Cavalier County; two new cases each in Benson, Emmons, McKenzie, Sioux and Stutsman counties; and one new case each in McHenry, Ramsey, Richland, Sheridan and Walsh counties.
“After investigation, it was found that a previously reported case from Williams County was from out of state,” NDDoH stated.
There have been 36 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Wednesday. On Wednesday, 75 recoveries were reported.
As of Thursday, according to NDDoH data, there are:
• 33 active cases, three new, among ages 0-9, with 204 recoveries (one new) out of 237 cases
• 89 active cases, 11 new, among ages 10-91, with 308 recoveries (three new) out of 397 cases
• 224 active cases, 23 new, among ages 20-29, with 937 recoveries (nine new) out of 937 cases
• 138 active cases, 23 new, among ages 30-39, with 796 recoveries (nine new) out of 934 cases
• 99 active cases, 14 new, among ages 40-49, with four deaths and 540 recoveries (three new) out of 643 cases
• 99 active cases, 15 new, among ages 50-59, with three deaths and 409 recoveries (six new) out of 511 cases
• 57 active cases, seven new, among ages 60-69, with nine deaths (one new) and 289 recoveries (two new) out of 355 cases
• 29 active cases, four new, among ages 70-79, with 17 deaths and 128 recoveries (three new) out of 174 cases
• 15 active cases, three new, among ages 80 and older, with 56 deaths and 185 recoveries (none new) out of 256 cases
In addition to the 89 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Nearly 242,780 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Thursday, an increase of nearly 4,200 from Wednesday. More than 128,050 unique individuals have been tested, an increase of nearly 1,500, NDDoH reported.
Thirty-eight individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decline of four from Wednesday. To date, 285 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of one from Wednesday.
North Dakota’s previous record, 720 active COVID-19 cases, was confirmed Tuesday, July 14. On Monday, July 13, there were 702 active cases, up from the 677 active cases on Sunday, July 12. The previous record, 670 active cases, was reached on May 21, 2020.
The state’s 89 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 73 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three from Stark County; two each from Morton and Stutsman counties; and one each from Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey and Ward counties.
North Dakota’s 783 active COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, according to NDDoH, include:
• 184 in Burleigh County
• 159 in Cass County
• 67 in Williams County
• 62 in Grand Forks County
• 42 in Morton County
• 37 in Mountrail County
• 34 in Walsh County
• 24 in Stark County
• 18 in Ward County
• 17 each in McKenzie and Sioux counties
• 16 in Cavalier County
• 14 in Benson County
• 11 each in Dunn and Ramsey counties
• seven each in Stutsman and Traill counties
• six each in McIntosh and Richland counties
• four each in Barnes and McHenry counties
• three each in Emmons and Towner counties
• two each in Bottineau, Kidder, Mercer, Pembina, Pierce, Ransom, Renville, Sheridan and Wells counties
• one each in Burke, Dickey, Golden Valley, Grant, Hettinger, LaMoure, Logan, McLean, Nelson, Rolette, Sargent and Steele counties
For more information on COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
