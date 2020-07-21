North Dakota’s number of active COVID-19 cases dropped before 800 total Tuesday, July 21, preventing a seventh record-breaking day in a 10-day span.
As of Tuesday, the state is at 794 active cases. The number of active cases dropped by 20 from the 814 recorded by the North Dakota Department of Health on Monday, July 20.
Eighty-two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday, down from the 107 cases confirmed Monday. NDDoH has reported 94 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 4,319 recoveries and 5,207 positive cases to date.
“After investigation, it was determined that a previously reported case from Cass County was from out of state,” NDDoH reported.
Tuesday’s total from NDDoH included 15 new cases each in Burleigh and Grand Forks counties; 10 new cases in Cass County; nine new cases in Williams County; four new cases each in Benson, McKenzie, Walsh and Ward counties; three new cases in Morton County; two new cases each in Mountrail, Stutsman and Traill counties; and one new case each in Barnes, Griggs, McIntosh, Mercer, Pembina, Ramsey, Richland and Stark counties.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was confirmed Tuesday. The individuals is a woman in her 90s from Cass County, North Dakota. She had underlying health conditions, NDDoH reported.
There have been 100 recoveries from COVID-19 recorded in North Dakota since Monday, up from the 88 recoveries recorded Monday.
One new COVID-19 case was confirmed Tuesday in Richland County. The county’s number of confirmed cases, recoveries and tested individuals was unavailable as of midday Tuesday. On Monday, Richland County recorded a total of 2,124 tested individuals to date.
New information on North Dakota’s cases by age group and active cases by county were not immediately available Tuesday.
In addition to the 94 individuals confirmed to have died from or related to COVID-19, there are four individuals who did not test positively for the disease, but are presumed to have died from it. None of the four are believed to have been from Richland County.
Exactly 266,690 COVID-19 tests have been completed in North Dakota as of Tuesday, an increase of nearly 3,740 from Monday. Nearly 137,300 individuals have been tested, an increase of 1,315, NDDoH reported.
Forty-six individuals statewide are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, a decrease of one from Monday. To date, 309 individuals have been hospitalized, an increase of four from Monday.
North Dakota’s 94 confirmed COVID-19 or related deaths to date include 74 individuals from Cass County, four from Grand Forks County; three each from Stark and Morton counties; two from Stutsman County; and one each from Benson, Burleigh, Emmons, McHenry, Mountrail, Ramsey, Ward and Williams counties.
