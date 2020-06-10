One new COVID-19 case Wednesday in Richland County

Forty new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota were confirmed Wednesday, June 10. As of Wednesday morning, the state is at 73 deaths, 386 active cases (including 10 in Richland County, North Dakota), 2,482 recoveries and 2,941 positive cases to date.
One new case of COVID-19 in Richland County was reported Wednesday by the North Dakota Department of Health. As of Wednesday, the county has had 31 COVID-19 cases, 21 recoveries and records from 1,526 completed tests.
One new death from or related to COVID-19 was reported Wednesday. The individual was a woman in her 80s from Cass County, North Dakota who had underlying health conditions according to NDDoH.
Wednesday’s total included 28 new cases in Cass County; five new cases in LaMoure County; three new cases in Burleigh County; two new cases in Stutsman County and one new case each in Kidder and Richland counties. There have been 32 recoveries since Tuesday, June 9.
Nearly 119,730 COVID-19 tests have been completed and recorded in North Dakota as of Wednesday. Exactly 81,660 individuals have been tested, NDDoH reported. Thirty-three individuals are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, while 193 individuals have been hospitalized to date.
Cass County has accounted for 61 of North Dakota’s 73 COVID-19 deaths to date. Individuals age 80 or older have accounted for 47 of the deaths. As of Wednesday, no individuals under age 40 have died from COVID-19. The 20-29 and 30-39 age groups continue to have both the highest total cases of COVID-19 and highest number of recoveries.
For information on current COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, results by county and more, visit www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.