One new COVID-19 death, five new cases in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 24 active COVID-19 cases Friday, Oct. 9. One new death and five new cases were confirmed Friday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 279 cases. To date, there have been 252 local recoveries and three deaths.
The deceased was a man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed.
North Dakota confirmed single-day records for new COVID-19 cases, 651 total, and active cases, 3,964 total, Friday. The previous records, 531 new cases and 3,832 active cases, were confirmed the day before, Thursday, Oct. 8.
Richland County’s individual who died from or related to COVID-19 was one of 11 confirmed Friday. The others include a woman in her 30s from Mountrail County, two men in their 50s from Burleigh and Ward counties, a woman in her 60s from Ramsey County, a man in his 70s from McKenzie County, a woman in her 80s from McHenry County and a man in his 80s from Nelson County and three women in their 90s from Burleigh, Renville and Stark counties. All had underlying health conditions, NDDoH confirmed.
Most of Richland County’s COVID-19 cases, five total, are confirmed among ages 60-69. Four active cases each are confirmed among ages 40-49 and 50-59, followed by three each among ages 20-29 and 30-39, two among ages 70-79 and one each among ages 12-14, 15-19 and 80 or older.
The majority of North Dakota’s active COVID-19 cases, 753 total, are among ages 20-29. Most of the state’s 321 deaths from or related to COVID-19, 201 to date, have been among individuals age 80 or older.
All 53 of North Dakota’s counties have at least one active COVID-19 case. Forty-one counties have newly confirmed cases. The largest amount of new cases, 127 total, was confirmed in Burleigh County.
Richland County, as of Friday, remains tied at No. 28 on the list of North Dakota counties with active COVID-19 cases. Richland County is tied with Traill County, which also has 24 confirmed active COVID-19 cases.
Cass County leads in terms of active cases, with 716 confirmed Friday. Coming in at No. 2 is Burleigh County, with 686 active cases.
As of Friday, more than 32.50 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19. Nearly 22.50 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
