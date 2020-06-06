One new COVID-19 death in ND, 3 new cases in Richland County

North Dakota reported one new COVID-19 related death Saturday. The victim was a man in his 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.
The state reported 71 new confirmed cases, putting the total cumulative cases in North Dakota at 2,816. Richland County has 3 new cases and Cass County has 46 new cases.
The total number of tests completed is 78,880, with 76,064 negative results. There are 29 people currently hospitalized. The state has reported a total of 72 deaths since the pandemic began, with 56 determined to be caused directly by COVID-19, and 8 where the disease is not the primary cause. There are another 8 deaths in which the official death record has not yet been filed, which can take up to 10 days.
The North Dakota Dept. of Health has added serology information to its website, which shows 111 detected cases, 3,176 not detected.
Beginning today, the public health hotline will be available Monday – Saturday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The hotline currently runs 7 days a week, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
For more information on the COVID-19 data in North Dakota, visit the dashboard at https://www.health.nd.gov/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/north-dakota-coronavirus-cases/.
