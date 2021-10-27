One new COVID-19 death in Richland County

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Wednesday, Oct. 27 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
1 — number of new COVID-19 or related deaths in Richland County; the deceased’s gender, age range and location was not available
11 — number of new COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota; records indicate five new deaths among ages 80 and older, three among ages 60-69 and one each among ages 30-39, 40-49 and 50-59
1,746 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Wednesday
20 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the county last confirmed a COVID-19 death on Sept. 1
66 — active positive COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in Richland County
10 — new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Richland County
70 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Wednesday in Richland County
13 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Wednesday
2,564 — cumulative confirmed local COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday
932 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021
94 — number of reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Wednesday
176 — number of breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Wednesday
8,992 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 2.547 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
397 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1124 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
93 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0263 percent of which occured with vaccinated individuals
1 in 39 — number of fully-vaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
1 in 8 — number of unvaccinated North Dakotans who have tested positive for COVID-19 since vaccines were available on Dec. 14, 2020
2,478 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County as of Wednesday
16,177 — Richland County’s total population according to NDDoH
62.5 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,361 total) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Sunday, Oct. 24
59.8 — percent of county residents ages 12 and older (8,001 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 24
56.7 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (377,625 total of 762,062 residents) who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Oct. 24
53 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 12 and older (353,047 total) who had completed their primary vaccination series as of Oct. 17
976 — total of active COVID-19 cases Wednesday in North Dakota among ages 0-19 (252 among ages 0-5, 401 among ages 6-11, 129 among ages 12-14 and 194 among ages 15-19)
492 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 20-29
626 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 30-39
1,396 — total of active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 40 and older (421 among ages 40-49, 390 among ages 50-59, 300 among ages 60-69, 156 among ages 70-79 and 129 among ages 80 and older)
53 — number of counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 21 counties confirmed single-digit activity
855 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota
145 — new COVID-19 cases in Cass County
406 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
55 — new COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County
3,490 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
649 — new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
166 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19
16 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
38 — number of individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized Wednesday due to COVID-19; NDDoH confirmed 34 among ages 50-59, 29 among ages 70-79, 25 among ages 80 and older and 23 among ages 40-49
1,032 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
561 — North Dakota individuals ages 70-79 (342 total) and 60-69 (219 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
153 — total of North Dakota individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19; one among ages 15-59, five among ages 20-29, 13 among ages 30-39, 37 among ages 40-49 and 97 among ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
