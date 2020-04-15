PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. — Fourteen local food shelves in Lake Region Electric Cooperative’s service area will receive extra funds through the cooperative’s Operation Round Up Program. These funds will assist with immediate needs caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
At an April 13 meeting, the Operation Round Up Board of Trustees decided to award an additional $7,700 to help with the urgent needs local families are facing as a result of COVID-19. This funding was awarded on top of the Operation Round Up donations food shelves received in March, so they could benefit from the annual MN Food Share campaign that provides a proportional match. MN Food Share has extended the March campaign to April 30 because of the ‘incredible and immense work food shelves have taken on at this time.’
In order to give priority to food shelves, the board of trustees elected to defer application requests at the next board of trustees meeting. Applicants requesting funding were notified that their application will be reviewed at the next meeting.
Operation Round Up is a charitable fundraising program through Lake Region Electric Cooperative. The trust fund is overseen by a volunteer, nine-member board of trustees, who are selected to serve by LREC’s board of directors. Since October 2007, LREC’s Operation Round Up Program has awarded a total of $331,213.64 to area organizations. The next deadline to apply for funding is June 15, 2020.
Lake Region Electric Cooperative is a member-owned, member-controlled electric utility serving more than 27,000 members in Otter Tail and Wilkin counties and portions of surrounding counties. This institution is an equal opportunity provider and employer.
