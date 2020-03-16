To our community,
We want to pause and thank you for your trust and encouragement during this unprecedented time for our community, nation and world. Our news operation is working at full capacity to report on the rapid changes that affect all of us as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. We will continue to cover the story from a local and regional perspective, ensuring you get the latest updates in print and online.
We have made all of our reporting on the virus available free to everybody as a public service. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our subscribers, which allows us to continue our work.
We appreciate the opportunity to serve non-subscribers with free access and hope you will consider downloading our Daily News app. Also, consider subscribing online and/or in print to the Daily News and News-Monitor. We are able to continue our work year-round only with the support of the community through subscriptions and advertising.
We update coronavirus coverage several times a day with local, national and global stories here (wahpetondailynews.com/coronavirus and news_monitor/news/coronavirus/), and those pages include links to key agencies such as the CDC, Minnesota Health Department and North Dakota Department of Health.
Again, we want to share how grateful we are that we are part of this community and can serve it through reliable, accurate information as this situation plays out.
Thank you for your past and current support.
