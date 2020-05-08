Twin Town Villa Assisted Living in Breckenridge, Minnesota, was often visited by Tim Mosser for a musical performance. However, since the coronavirus pandemic, social distancing and no-visitor precautions have been taken, Mosser hasn’t been able to visit and perform for the residents.
That was until Mosser called Community Life Coordinator Dawn Jarvis and asked to perform on Wednesday, May 6, in the back of his truck in the parking lot for all of the residents. This setting allowed residents to sit outside on their balcony, look out from windows and social distance on the outdoor patio area.
"I thought it was beautiful that we could have him come. One thing we have really been missing during this lockdown is live music, so it was very inspirational and uplifting,” Margaret Conzemius, a resident at Twin Town Villa, said.
"It was an absolute blessing having Tim come and do this for us. After I had to cancel all of the bands, due to the pandemic, he called and graciously volunteered to do an outdoor concert, free of charge, to lift the spirits of our residents and it definitely did. We witnessed toes tapping, hands clapping, voices singing and you could see smiles galore beneath their face masks. It was pure joy,” Jarvis said.
Mosser performed rock n’ roll song “Don’t Be Cruel” by Elvis Presley, country song “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait, a sing along “All I Have to Do Is Dream” by the Everly Brothers, and many others. He played for 30 minutes on one side of the building before moving to the other side for those residents to enjoy the performance as well.
“I love music and I knew that people really needed that at this time,” Mosser said. “Music just touches a whole different part of your heart and soul and people connect with it, especially songs they knew from growing up. That's why I started going outside. People need music and they need that music that they can relate to and sing along with and it seemed to lift people’s hearts.”
Mosser began playing at homes for the elderly in January 2019 after his mom at a home in Fargo, North Dakota told him it would be nice for her and the residents to listen to his performance. Since then, he performs at many homes in Fargo and Moorhead. He began performing at Twin Town Villa in February 2020. He plays the piano, guitar and bass.
“Here’s the cool thing, I left there more joyful than when I came. Just being with the people made my day. To be able to share that interaction is just amazing. So they fulfill me and help me to lift my spirits as much or more than I lift their’s,” Mosser said.
"I really liked it. We haven't had it for some time, so it was a real treat. It was fun to have it outside,” Richard Meyer, a resident at Twin Town Villa, said.
