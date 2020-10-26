Over 100 active COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new COVID-19 cases Monday, Oct. 26, down from the 17 new local cases Sunday, Oct. 25. As of Monday, the county has 101 active cases, down from the record 102 active cases confirmed Sunday.
The county rose to No. 12 from No. 13 out of 53 North Dakota counties in terms of active COVID-19 cases statewide, the North Dakota Department of Health confirmed. Richland County previously peaked at No. 11 in September. The county is currently behind McKenzie County, with 116 active cases, and ahead of Mercer County, with 98 active cases.
North Dakota confirmed 527 new COVID-19 cases and 6,446 active cases Monday. The new cases are down from the 851 new cases confirmed Sunday. The active cases are down from the 6,506 active cases confirmed Sunday.
Five new deaths from or related to COVID-19, bringing North Dakota’s total to 461 to date, were confirmed Monday. The number is down from the eight deaths confirmed Sunday. The newest individuals include a man in his 30s from Sioux County, a man in his 70s from Burleigh County, a man in his 70s from Cass County, a man in his 80s from Ramsey County and a woman in her 80s from Williams County. NDDoH announced Friday, Oct. 23 that it would no longer be reporting underlying health conditions.
Richland County has had 455 COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries (including three with a recovery date of Sunday) and three deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The county’s 101 active COVID-19 cases include 22 among the ages 30-39 population, 18 each (36 total) among 20-29 and 40-49, 14 among 50-59, eight among 60-69, seven among 15-19, six each (12 total) among 70-79 and 80 or older and one each (two total) among 0-5 and 6-11.
Statewide, a total of 1,311 confirmed active COVID-19 cases are among North Dakota’s ages 20-29 population. It’s followed by the 1,092 confirmed cases among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported.
North Dakota has had 822,605 processed COVID-19 tests, 38,241 cases, 31,334 recoveries (including 431 with a recovery date of Sunday) and 461 deaths from or related to the disease as of Monday.
The majority of North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related deaths, 284 as of Monday, have been among individuals age 80 or older. It’s followed by the 94 deaths among individuals age 70-79 and 49 deaths among ages 60-69. The remaining 34 deaths include 19 among ages 50-59, 10 among 40-49, three among 30-39 and one each (two total) among 20-29 and 10-19. There have been no deaths to date among ages 0-9.
All 53 North Dakota counties have at least one active COVID-19 case as of Monday. Forty-three counties reported new cases Monday.
A total of 136 new cases, the day’s largest, were confirmed Monday in Cass County. Cass County continues to lead for active cases, with 1,158 as of Monday. Burleigh County reported 1,040 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday.
More than 36.30 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested for COVID-19 to date. More than 25 percent of the Richland County population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.