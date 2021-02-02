Over 35,000 vaccine doses available to MN seniors

After piloting community vaccine clinics across the state, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, Feb. 1 there would be more than 35,000 vaccine doses made available to state residents over the age of 65 at nearby providers.
Walz plans to use an “all of the above” approach to vaccine distribution after the success of the community clinics. This means health care providers and community vaccination clinics will continue to chip away at vaccinating the state’s population together.
“We have long planned for most Minnesotans to get vaccinated in the places they are used to getting their health care — places like smaller clinics, local hospitals and community pharmacies,” Walz said. “But not everyone has a doctor or pharmacy they’re familiar with. That’s why we’ve built up a reliable network of different ways Minnesotans will be able to access the vaccine. After careful planning, we’re now activating that network to give Minnesotans options close to home.”
In the last week of January, more than 220,000 seniors in the state registered for the pilot program after Walz announced Minnesota would shift community clinics to a “lottery” model.
Minnesotans 65 and older can sign up for the chance to be selected to receive an appointment at a vaccine clinic each week. Those who have not been selected remain on the list for the chance to be selected in the coming weeks, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Minnesotans who received their first vaccine dose at a community vaccine clinic will also receive their second dose at the same site, MDH stated. Instructions for getting on the community vaccine clinic registry can be found at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/.
Walz also launched a vaccine finder website at https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/find-vaccine/locations/index.jsp.
As of Tuesday, Feb. 2, the closest vaccine locations to Breckenridge, Minnesota, are Sanford Wheaton in Wheaton, Minnesota; PRHHS Elbow Lake Clinic in Elbow Lake, Minnesota; and Essentia Health Moorhead, Sanford Health Moorhead Campus and Sanford Moorhead in Moorhead, Minnesota.
Two large, permanent community vaccine clinics are also launching this week, one in Minneapolis and one in Duluth, Minnesota, the release stated. A third permanent site is due to launch next week in southern Minnesota.
“Our seniors have seen the worst of COVID, and it’s absolutely vital we get them the shots they need to stay healthy and safe,” Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said. “Today we’re putting vaccines directly in their communities and helping them find where they can get their shot. We need to ensure we’re protecting those most vulnerable to severe illness, and we’re directing healthcare providers to make that happen.”
As of Jan. 31, 623 Wilkin County residents had received their first dose of vaccine and 93 had received both. Statewide, 447,610 Minnesotans had received their first dose and 116,928 had received both.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.