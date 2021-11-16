Pediatric COVID-19 vaccine now available by appointment in ND

Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine is now available by appointment for youth ages 5-11 in Richland County, North Dakota.
The Richland County Health Department will host a clinic for pediatric vaccine doses only from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18. This is the first pediatric vaccine clinic held by the health department and will be at their downtown Wahpeton office. Registration is required.
“Please visit www.ndvax.org, click ‘find a clinic’ and search ‘Richland’ under ‘Search by Name of Location’ to register for this clinic,” the health department stated.
Fifty appointment opportunities are being offered and as of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, nearly half have already been reserved.
“No other vaccine will be available at this clinic,” the health department stated. “A parent or guardian must sign the consent.”
A second dose of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine is recommended approximately three weeks following the first does. Pre-registration is required to ensure a dose.
“Please allow 15 minutes for observation following vaccination. If there are questions, please call 701-642-7735,” the health department stated.
The Richland County Health Department will also host a COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine clinic from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at its office. The following vaccines will be offered: Pfizer for ages 12 and older, Moderna for ages 18 and older and flu for ages 6 months and older.
“We are able to bill the following insurances: Blue Cross Blue Shield, Sanford, Medica, Medicare and North Dakota Medical Assistance,” the health department stated. “Paperwork (is) filed out at the time of service.”
As of Tuesday, Richland County:
• confirmed 10 new and 39 active COVID-19 cases
• had 63.3 percent of the eligible population (8,474 residents ages 5 and older) having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 60.9 percent of the eligible population (8,151 residents ages 5 and older) having completed their primary vaccination series as of Sunday, Nov. 14
As of Tuesday, North Dakota:
• confirmed 780 new and 3,267 active COVID-19 cases
• had 51.9 percent of the eligible population (389,468 residents ages 5 and older) having received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 48.3 percent of the eligible population (362,725 residents ages 5 and older) having completed their primary vaccination series as of Sunday, Nov. 14
“Together we can reach herd immunity,” the Richland County Health Department stated.
Herd immunity is commonly defined as when 70 percent or more of a community is vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Tuesday, Richland County ranks 12 among the 14 North Dakota counties with 60 percent or higher rates complete vaccination primary series. All 14 counties are in the eastern half of the state. Dickey County, North Dakota, currently leads with a 71.7 percent completion rate.
The Richland County Health Department is located on the second floor of the Richland County Law Enforcement Center, 413 Third Ave. N., Wahpeton.
