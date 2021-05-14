Pfizer vaccine approved for North Dakota youth

Pfizer’s vaccine against COVID-19, the most-commonly administered vaccine of its kind in North Dakota, has been approved to be administered to North Dakota youth as young as age 12.
As of Friday, May 14, 310,941 doses of the Pfizer vaccine had been administered to date in North Dakota. The state had received 316,280 doses to date. Friday’s numbers came at the end of a week which saw changes in vaccine administration policy.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Monday, May 10 that it would authorize emergency use for the Pfizer vaccine for ages 12-15. Prior to Monday’s announcement, COVID-19 vaccination was not recommended for anyone younger than age 16.
“Though most children with COVID-19 have mild or no symptoms, some children can get severely ill and require hospitalization,” said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “There have been rare, tragic cases of children dying from COVID-19 and its effects, including multi-system inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).”
Following the national announcements, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) began recommending that all adolescents 12-17 years of age be vaccinated.
“In North Dakota, there have been 20 hospitalizations in children ages 12 – 17. There has been one reported death in North Dakota in this age group. Children with underlying health conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or obesity, may be more likely to develop severe illness,” NDDoH stated.
Eight cases of MIS-C to date had been reported in North Dakota as of Thursday, May 13. Children who develop the syndrome have inflammation in their bodies and problems with many organs, such as the intestines, heart, brain, lungs, skin and kidneys, NDDoH reported. These children may face ongoing health issues due to heart or other organ damage.
Downtown Alive, an event beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 15 in Wahpeton, was scheduled as of Friday to include the city’s latest vaccine clinic. Registration is required, Richland County Health Department officials stated.
"We will be offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to anyone age 12 years and older," the department stated. "Anyone under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian signed consent form which can be completed during registration."
The Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine would also be administered at Downtown Alive to anyone 18 years of age and older. As of Thursday, May 13, 23,217 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been administered to date in Richland County. The county had received 41,170 doses of the vaccine to date.
Richland County, as of Thursday, had received 266,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to date. A majority of that amount, 234,769 doses, had been administered to date.
“In addition to the risk posed by MIS-C, COVID-19 spread among children has been increasing in North Dakota,” NDDoH stated.
The number of children ages 12 – 17 who had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday, May 13 was 13 percent. The number of cases among this age group grew by 38 percent during March and April 2021, NDDoH reported.
“In this age group, 41 percent of the cases were reported as community spread and 36 percent were household spread,” the department stated.
Molly Howell, director of NDDoH’s immunization program, said research is indicating that children who contact COVID-19 are at increased risk for experiencing long-term symptoms.
“COVID-19 vaccines have been shown to be a safe and effective way to protect children and families from the unknown ramifications of COVID-19, which can be long term and for some, life-threatening,” Howell said. “Adults and children who choose to get a vaccine are taking an important step toward protecting their health and the health of those around them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.