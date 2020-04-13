Distance and e-learning, adopted in the wake of COVID-19-related school closures, are receiving passing grades from area education leaders.
Wahpeton Public Schools Superintendent Rick Jacobson and Richland 44 Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Britney Gandhi agree that while their students, staff and school families are feeling the stress of the coronavirus pandemic, positive results are being seen with measures to educate outside of classrooms.
“Distance learning was implemented beginning Thursday, March 26,” said Gandhi, who is also principal of Richland 44 High School in Colfax, North Dakota. “It’s available for every single K-12 student. We are also offering it for pre-kindergarten students, but it’s not required.”
Students of all ages are using their living rooms, kitchens and more as classrooms. They’re receiving online lessons or continuing their education through delivered materials. More than a month ago, it was unique. With each day, it’s becoming routine.
Parents representing 175 total Richland 44 students (or two-thirds of the district’s entire family population) participated in an early survey about the new methods, Gandhi said. A majority of the participants, about 84 percent total, indicated their youth’s workloads were about equal to normal school workloads. Nearly 10 percent indicated the workloads were too high and the remaining nearly 6 percent indicated the workloads were too low.
In the Twin Towns Area, Wahpeton Middle School is reporting that an average of 80-85 percent of students are regularly checking into the Schoology e-learning program. The numbers are believed to be similar with Wahpeton High School students.
“We know this is not going to be the be all-end all solution,” Jacobson said. “We knew this was going to put a stress on parents. Working parents, I think, are feeling more of a stress right now.”
Gandhi is also aware of certain groups which might be feeling additional strain.
“If there are families with younger kids and/or more kids in the family, this is probably tougher for them,” she said. “We think we have a range of how people are handling this. What we’re asking for now is specific feedback.”
Richland 44’s paraprofessionals are contacting the district’s families, checking in on progress and well-being.
“Communication is always important and that’s so now more than ever,” Gandhi said. “My goal is to keep parents informed as much as possible.”
The first goal for Wahpeton Public Schools, Jacobson said, is to at least maintain the quality of education students are receiving is equal to education quality before schools closed.
Learning adjustments are coming as coronavirus cases continue to be on the rise in rural states.
Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Richland County, North Dakota, as of Monday, April 13. The latest local positive test results were for a woman in her 30s who contracted the disease through close contact. Twenty-three new cases were confirmed Monday, with North Dakota reporting 331 positive cases to date.
A man in his 80s from Morton County, North Dakota, will be included in Tuesday’s update as the state’s ninth resident to die from COVID-19. The man had underlying health conditions and contracted the disease through close contact, Gov. Doug Burgum said Monday. The governor reminded residents that the elderly aren’t the only individuals contracting COVID-19.
“Sixteen of the 23 cases were for individuals under age 40. Two of the cases are for people between ages 10-19,” Burgum said.
Local school board leaders say they are satisfied with how their districts have adjusted to the modified learning model.
“By all accounts, the E-learning has gone extremely well,” Richland 44 School Board President Nathan Berseth said. “Between our administration’s diligence and leadership, to the dedicated teachers and willingness of the parents, our students are receiving a quality education.”
Saying the situation is not ideal for anyone, Berseth said everyone involved is giving their best efforts to continue providing quality education.
“I think it’s going well so far,” Wahpeton School Board President Damon DeVillers said. “I think they’re learning as they’re going, finding out what does work. We were set up before this started and we had a lot of the systems and the network in place ahead of other schools.”
Administrators are reaching out and trying to keep parents involved as e-learning continues, DeVillers said. He knows it’s a process that’s tough to operate and is hopeful for a return to “a so-called normal.”
Graduation ceremonies traditionally mark the end of a school year. Gandhi and Jacobson shared information about their districts’ plans.
“Our counselor, Chris Potter, and I virtually met with our seniors and asked for input,” Gandhi said. “The decision was unanimous, to wait on the graduation ceremony for as long as needed. We may push it until the late summer or early fall, but we hope it will be sooner. The seniors want to wait for a traditional ceremony rather than have a virtual ceremony.”
It is unknown if Wahpeton High School will have a virtual graduation ceremony, Jacobson said. The school plans to hold a ceremony no matter what, even if it’s in June or July.
“We hope to have a live ceremony and as the date gets closer, we’ll have a little more certainty. We’d like a decision, ideally by May 1. We’re still planning to have a ceremony, but the execution is undecided,” Jacobson said.
Jacobson and Gandhi each praised their districts’ technical coordinators. Scott Albertson handles the responsibilities in Wahpeton. Sheila Gunness works closely with Gandhi for students in Colfax and Abercrombie, North Dakota.
Earlier this month, teachers and employees of Wahpeton Elementary shared a message with individual cards and hearts.
“Dear Wahpeton Elementary Students,” the adults stated. “We miss you so very much and we want you to know that you are loved.”
For the most updated and timely local information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the North Dakota Department of Health at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.