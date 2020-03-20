Fergus Falls, Minn. – The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (Service) Friday announced the suspension of operations at the Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC) and Fergus Falls Wetland Management District, effective Friday. Waterfowl Production Areas and hiking trails at the PWLC remain open to provide continued opportunity for public recreation and relaxation.
“The health and safety of our visitors and employees is our number one priority,” said District Manager, Neil Powers. The Service is working with federal, state and local authorities to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
A reopening date has not been determined at this time. Powers added, “We will notify the public when we reopen the visitor center and headquarters office and provide updates on our website and Facebook page.”
The Service urges visitors to do their part when visiting the PWLC. Follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of infectious diseases by maintaining a safe distance between yourself and other visitors; wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth; cover your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze; and most importantly, stay home if you feel sick.
Updates about the Service’s response to coronavirus will posted at https://www.fws.gov/home/public-health-update.html. Please check with individual Service facilities regarding the change of operations or postponement of events and programs. For questions or concerns, call the PWLC at 218-998-4480 and the District headquarters office at 218-739-2291. Email prairiewet@fws.gov.
The Prairie Wetland Learning Center (PWLC) is comprised of 330 acres of wetlands and prairies and includes four miles of trails and 28 wetlands. It is located on State Highway 210 East, south of Fergus Falls, one mile from exit 57 off I-94. For more information, visit www.fws.gov/refuge/fergus_falls_wmd or find the PWLC on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PrairieWetlands.
The PWLC is part of the Fergus Falls Wetland Management District, managed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The Service is the principal Federal agency responsible for conserving, protecting and enhancing fish, wildlife and plants and their habitats for the continuing benefit of the American people. The Service manages the over 568-million-acres, which encompasses over 560 National Wildlife Refuges, thousands of small wetlands in Waterfowl Production Areas, and other special management areas. It also operates 69 national fish hatcheries, 63 Fish and Wildlife Management offices and 81 ecological services field stations. For more information, visit www.fws.gov.
