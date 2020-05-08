Quanex Building Products Corp. donates $15K to food pantry

An area manufacturer is helping to ease food insecurity in the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
Jeff Neiber, plant manager at Woodcraft Industries, Inc., in Wahpeton, (formerly Primewood) presented a $15,000 donation to the Richland Wilkin Food Pantry on Friday, May 8 on behalf of parent company Quanex Building Products Corporation.
“The company is making this donation to help the families who are struggling during the pandemic and we hope the donation and volunteering their time brings recognition to the food pantry and what they have to offer,” Neiber said.
The donation by the Houston, Texas based company into this community is unprecedented.
“They have done this at a couple of the plants in Minnesota. There’s 15 plants throughout the United States and I know of four that have received this donation,” he added.
Tracy Brantl, coordinator at the food pantry, explained how the donation will be used.
“This money will be used for purchasing more food for the food pantry and the backpack program,” she said.
Before the coronavirus pandemic, a mobile food pantry was in the works, to allow food assistance to be delivered to citizens further out into Richland and Wilkin counties.
“We’ll be able to provide more food people who are shut-ins and can’t get out. We found a lot of this, throughout the COVID pandemic, there are a lot of people that just can’t get out. We were doing the best we could by transporting food on our own time. There is a huge need throughout our communities for a mobile pantry, so that’s, looking forward, what we’d like to do.”
Brantl said there has been a decrease in usage of the food pantry since the crisis, as the schools are feeding families, not just students.
“That took a lot away from our burden, that was nice to find that others are supporting people in the community,” she said. “That and the scare factor of COVID, people just weren’t sure – are we clean and safe and sanitized?”
The volunteers and staff are cleaning and sanitizing regularly throughout the day, she added.
Clients previously could come in and “shop” for their items with a volunteer, but now volunteers are bringing boxes of food out to clients as they wait in their vehicles.
Those wanting to help can donate with cash/check or by donating food. Certain items are harder to find right now. Things always in demand are boxed meals, canned vegetables are in need.
They are in contact with local producers and are hoping once summer rolls around, more fresh produce will be donated and given out. The food pantry does have refrigerators and freezers to store perishable items, but since clients can’t come inside right now, fresh produce ends up spoiling, Brantl explained.
Many of their volunteers are elderly, and some are understandably staying home during the pandemic, she explained, but others are coming in with masks and gloves to help out.
Neiber offered to bring some of his workers to the pantry anytime Brantl needs extra help.
Area businesses and organizations have been coming to help.
“It’s a huge community effort,” Brantl said.
The Richland Wilkin Food Pantry is located at 699 Eighth St. S., Wahpeton, and may be reached at 701-642-1921.
Woodcraft Industries produces a broad line of fine hardwood and laminated components including kitchen cabinetry components and drawer fronts.
Quanex Building Products Corp. is a leading industry manufacturer of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. The company designs and builds energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.