Reach out during COVID-19 pandemic, ND first lady says

Social distancing does not mean social disconnection, Kathryn Burgum said Thursday, April 9.
All citizens can play a role in their own and others’ behavioral health, Burgum said. Participating in North Dakota’s daily COVID-19 update, the state’s first lady referred to her own nearly 20-year recovery from addiction and understanding of how critical personal connections are.
“My suggestion to everyone is to reach out to those that you know who may be struggling or even those you haven’t spoken to in a while,” Burgum said. “Reach out through social media. Just reach out and connect. It’s more important now than ever. It can make a huge difference.”
Burgum reminded residents of behavioralhealth.nd.gov/covid-19, which provides resources for coronavirus care, updates and more. Residents are able to find support and virtual meetings, ways to support youth health and means to manage personal behavioral health.
The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC), meanwhile, is advising all citizens to take simple methods to help with coronavirus fear.
“Coping with stress will make you, the people you care about and your community stronger,” CDC stated.
Taking care of your body is an effective, multi-purpose way of mitigating stress in any circumstance. CDC recommends taking deep breaths, stretching or meditating; trying to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercising regularly, getting plenty of sleep and avoiding alcohol or drugs.
Keeping up on accurate coronavirus facts is also considered a way to reduce unnecessary anxiety.
“When you share accurate information about COVID-19, you can help make people feel less stressed and make a connection with them,” CDC stated.
On Thursday, the first confirmed COVID-19 in Richland County, North Dakota was reported. The patient is a woman in her 60s who contracted it via close contact, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. She is one of 18 individuals whose cases were reported Thursday morning.
The newly-reported individuals include a Ward County, North Dakota male under age 10 who acquired COVID-19 through community spread and a Cass County, North Dakota woman in her 80s who acquired the disease through close contact.
Additionally, a man in his 60s from Stark County, North Dakota, was reported Thursday as having died from COVID-19. As of Thursday, North Dakota has had five deaths from coronavirus. The Stark County male, according to NDDOH, had underlying health conditions and acquired the disease through community spread.
Gov. Doug Burgum said a sixth COVID-19 death would be announced Friday, April 10. Details about the individual were not available as of Thursday’s update.
Nearly 9,000 individuals had been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday morning, NDDOH reported. Of the 8,990 total, there had been 269 diagnosed cases, 101 recoveries, 34 total hospitalizations, 14 current hospitalizations and 8,721 negative coronavirus tests.
“I want North Dakotans to know, with 14 people hospitalized and (hospital bed availability) in the thousands, we are literally using less than 1 percent of the hospital capacity for COVID-19 patients,” Doug Burgum said Thursday.
Earlier in the week, the North Dakota State Hospital, Jamestown, announced it would continue providing inpatient and specialized care for mental illnesses and substance use disorders. At the same time, the hospital is increasing its COVID-19 preparedness efforts.
“Our team members are working diligently to ensure that all patients continue to receive the appropriate and necessary behavioral health services needed to facilitate recovery,” Hospital Superintendent Dr. Rosalie Etherington said Wednesday, April 8.
The hospital is limiting its group therapy sizes, modifying treatment settings, practicing social distancing and more.
“We are taking every measure we can to protect our entire campus from the spread of the coronavirus,” Etherington said.
Residents with questions or concerns about COVID-19 can call NDDOH’s hotline at 1-866-207-2880. The hotline is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday.
“I am so grateful to live in a state so full of caring and committed people,” Kathryn Burgum said.
