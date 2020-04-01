University of Minnesota scientists have revealed a mutation on the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, causing the illness COVID-19, which has laid some of the groundwork for the future development of a drug to block the virus from attaching and infecting human cells.
SARS, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome, is a respiratory illness that affected many people worldwide in 2003. It was caused by a coronavirus called SARS-associated coronavirus (SARS-CoV). It was first reported in Asia in February 2003 and later spread to 29 countries where 8,096 people were infected and 774 of those died – eight of those cases were in the United States, but none died. The global outbreak cost the world an estimated $40 billion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
That outbreak was contained in July 2003 and since then, coronaviruses were poorly studied as they most commonly spread among animals. Now, understanding coronaviruses has become crucial to treat and maintain the novel illness, COVID-19, that impacts many lives across the globe.
The research team at the university was led by researcher Fang Li, Ph.D. The team studied how mutations of the virus have evolved over time that has enabled it to attach more easily and securely to the human cells than previous coronaviruses.
A big part of understanding how the virus works and how to block its infection is by looking at the virus itself, researchers say.
The virus is shaped like a ball with proteins on its surface called spike proteins. When the virus infects the human cells, the spikes attach themselves to a human receptor on the surface of human cells, particularly the lungs. Think of it as a lock and key, whereas the human cell receives the virus much as a lock receives a key. Once that first attachment is made, the spike protein must split into two separate halves in order for the infection to continue.
Dr. Li and his colleagues probed the features of the novel coronavirus spikes and receptions with x-rays and discovered that a few mutations have made a molecular ridge on the spike protein that is more compact than the 2003 virus. That mutation, along with other changes, has helped this novel virus attach more strongly to the receptor, infect human cells and spread faster, according to the University of Minnesota study.
“Our work can guide the development of monoclonal antibodies that would act like a drug to recognize and neutralize the receptor-binding part of the spike protein,” Dr. Li said. “Or, a part of the spike protein could become the basis of a vaccine. Overall, this study can guide structure-based intervention strategies that target receptor recognition by SARS-CoV-2. This is the focus of our current work.”
According to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, there are hundreds of coronaviruses, most of which circulate among animals including pigs, camels, bats and cats. Most respiratory viruses tend to infect either upper or lower airways. If they infect the upper airways, they spread easily but tend to cause mild illnesses such as a runny nose. If they infect the lower airways, they tend to cause more severe illnesses like pneumonia but are harder to spread. What makes this novel virus so complex and critical is that SARS-CoV-2 appears to infect both airways.
Dr. Li has been leading the work on SARS-CoV-2 since January. Researchers from the University of Minnesota’s Department of Biochemistry, Molecular Biology and Biophysics, College of Biological Sciences, were also involved in this research.
The study “Structural basis of receptor recognition by SARS-CoV-2” was published Monday, March 30 and can be found at https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-020-2179-y.
