Residents urged to sign up for federal assistance

North Dakota residents are urged to sign up for federal assistance that’s coming in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state wants impacted workers and businesses to know there’s things that can be done to help them through the crisis. The idea is that by acting quickly, residents will receive economic relief and stimulus sooner.
“For employees who have been laid off, get your claim filed for unemployment insurance immediately,” the North Dakota Department of Commerce stated. “If the automated system denies the person for eligibility, they should file an appeal. The system continues to be updated to meet the new requirements for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance.”
Unemployment insurance benefits can be filed online at jobsnd.com. North Dakota state Rep. Alisa Mitskog, D-District 25, is among the leaders reaching out to residents.
“It’s very important for workers and businesses that have been impacted by the effects of the pandemic to reach out for help,” she said. “There are numerous resources that can help sustain them through this crisis.”
North Dakota Job Service has provided a frequently asked questions sheet regarding unemployment insurance.
“With the passage of the CARES Act, those who would have current Benefit Year Ends and have exhausted their benefits would most likely be eligible to receive the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) extension of 13 additional weeks of regular unemployment insurance,” Job Service stated.
Effective as of Wednesday, April 1, the Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA) applies to all employees with no eligibility period. An employer may not require employees to utilize existing sick leave policies in lieu of EPSLA benefits.
There is also the Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA), which benefits employees who are unable to work or telework because the employee needs leave to care for their underage child whose school or place of care has closed or whose childcare provider is unavailable because of COVID-19.
Residents are encouraged to contact their accountants and other financial advisors about the programs available to them.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act includes expansion of unemployment insurance benefits:
• Expands eligibility for unemployment insurance and provides people with an additional $600 per week on top of the unemployment amount already offered by North Dakota unemployment benefits
• This is possible through PEUC, which provides an additional 13 weeks of benefits for regular claims that exhaust benefits and whose benefit year has not expired; the weekly benefit amount is the same as what was paid on the regular claim; people are eligible to receive the $600 supplemental payment for each week certified
• There is also Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), which is available for those who do not quality for a regular unemployment claim; people would receive the $600 supplemental payment for each week certified and found eligible
• The additional unemployment compensation provided is not considered “income” for purposes of Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).
More information, including the latest for contract workers and business owners, is available at Job Service’s website.
“If you cannot work due to contracting COVID-19 but will be returning to your employer, you would be eligible to receive benefits based upon recent federal guidance relating strictly to COVID-19,” the department stated.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
