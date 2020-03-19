North Dakota’s restaurants, bars, recreation facilities, theaters and more are closing to the public as of 12 p.m. Friday, March 20.
Gov. Doug Burgum, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, signed an executive order that will be in effect until at least Monday, April 6. The order comes as Burgum indefinitely extended the closure of North Dakota K-12 schools.
As of Thursday, March 19, North Dakota has 19 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Eleven cases are reported in Burleigh County, followed by four in Morton County, three in Ward County and one in Cass County. While several of the cases are linked to people who have traveled, the number of community spread cases is increasing.
“All restaurants, bars, breweries, cafes and similar on-site dining establishments are closed to on-sale/on-site patrons,” the order states. “Take-out, delivery, drive-through or off-sale services may continue.”
Recreational facilities, health clubs, athletic facilities and movie theaters are directed to close and cease operations.
“All state agencies and offices are directed to accelerate the transition of non-essential staff members to remote, in-home worksites,” the order states.
North Dakota school districts are required to submit their plans for alternative learning by Friday, March 27. Distance learning is expected to begin by Wednesday, April 1.
“We feel we have developed a sustainable plan that will allow students to continue their education even though they are not in the classrooms,” Wahpeton Public Schools stated Thursday afternoon.
The district said it will distribute devices and materials to students on Friday, March 20. Students are asked to pick up items including laptops, supplies and everything from their lockers.
“(We) have made the decision to prepare for distance learning for the upcoming weeks,” Wahpeton Public Schools stated. “As difficult as this is, the district wants to keep all people safe and get back to a normal routine as soon as possible.”
Students are asked not to come and pick up their items if they have a fever, feel ill or have traveled recently. They will be required to sanitize their hands on the way in and out of the building.
“There should be no loitering in the hallways. Clean out your locker and leave. This will allow the district to further deep clean and sanitize the school,” Wahpeton Public Schools stated.
North Dakota State Health Officer Mylynn Tufte said the state’s COVID-19 cases had doubled in a 24-hour period.
“This underscores the importance of practicing social distancing and following the president’s recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19,” she said.
COVID-19, a novel coronavirus disease, has symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. The North Dakota Department of Health said symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.
“Individuals who think they may have COVID-19 but have minor symptoms should self-isolate at home,” the department stated. “Individuals seeking medical attention should call before they go in.”
Earlier this week, Wahpeton Public Schools said it would have free breakfast and lunch available for students who needed it. The meals would be grab-n-go, with people picking up the bags and going home to eat.
“Our cooks have been working hard on such short notice,” said Officer Lisa Page, school resource officer for Wahpeton Public Schools.
Page was at Wahpeton Elementary Thursday, providing meals for those who arrived. Additional meals were delivered by school buses.
“On Tuesday, we distributed 300 meals. On Wednesday, it was 500. Today, we’ve had 30 in a half-hour. Next week, the teachers and staff will be here to distribute,” Page said.
Daily News will continue to follow this story.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.