Richland again has 2 new, 15 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, once again confirmed two new and 15 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, April 20. The county dropped to No. 13 from No. 12 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Two new and 15 active local COVID-19 cases were also confirmed Monday, April 19 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). One new local recovery was confirmed Tuesday.
Ramsey and Sargent counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 16 active cases and tied for No. 11 for COVID-19 activity. Barnes County, North Dakota, confirmed 14 active cases and ranked No. 14, NDDoH reported.
Richland County has had 1,962 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,930 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total included 1,482 individuals to date as of Tuesday. The newest confirmed deceased individuals included a woman in her 60s from Cass County, a man in his 60s from Stutsman County, and a man in his 70s from Walsh County, North Dakota, NDDoH reported.
The state confirmed 243 new and 1,071 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from Monday’s 51 new and 1,004 active cases. A total of 3,697 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 144 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Tuesday.
As of Tuesday, more than 509,780 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 10,250 doses administered in Richland County and 131,453 doses in Cass County, North Dakota. Nearly 549,300 doses have been received in the state.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that nearly 54 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 6,291 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Nearly 46 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 5,339 residents total, have received two doses of vaccine, data indicates.
“Richland County is currently in the top 10 counties statewide for up-to-date COVID-19 vaccination coverage,” Public Health Director Kayla Carlson said Tuesday. “It is exciting to see our ‘herd’ growing.”
As of Tuesday, Richland County ranked No. 10 for vaccination coverage. The county tied with neighboring Sargent County. Coming in ninth place is neighboring Ransom County, with 47 percent of the adult population up-to-date. Dickey County, North Dakota, ranked first with nearly 57 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated.
A total of 269,725 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Forty individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday due to COVID-19, up from Monday’s 35 hospitalizations. NDDoH has confirmed 14 COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. There were 19 such deaths in March 2021, according to data. Of the 1,482 cumulative deaths statewide, 930 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 234 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 193 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group ranked third, with 128 active cases, followed by the 50-59 age group, with 109 active cases, ages 15-19, with 91 active cases, and ages 60-69, with 84 active cases.
Twenty-four of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Tuesday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Twenty-five counties confirmed six or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 76 cases; Burleigh County, 24 cases; Grand Forks County, 23 cases; Morton County, 18 cases; and Ward County, 16 cases.
The 10 counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 339 cases; Burleigh County, 150 cases; Grand Forks County, 119 cases; Morton County, 68 cases; Ward County, 50 cases; Williams County, 38 cases; Walsh County, 37 cases; Stark and Stutsman counties, 33 cases each; and McKenzie County, 25 cases.
Nearly 44.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 55.9 percent of North Dakota’s population has been tested.
