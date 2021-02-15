Richland at No. 14 for ND’s COVID-19 activity Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 11 active COVID-19 cases Monday, Feb. 15. The county dropped to No. 14 for active cases in North Dakota.
Monday’s one new local case is up from the zero new cases confirmed Sunday, Feb. 14. The 11 active cases are up from the 10 confirmed Sunday. On Sunday, Richland County ranked No. 13 for active cases statewide. A total of 72 new local COVID-19 tests have been processed, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported.
Ramsey and Rolette counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 12 active cases and tied for No. 12 for activity statewide, NDDoH reported. Bowman, McHenry and Mercer counties, North Dakota, each confirmed nine active cases and tied for No. 15.
There have been 1,717 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,690 recoveries and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date in Richland County, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Monday at 1,431 individuals. The state confirmed 47 new cases Monday, level with Sunday’s 47 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 767 active cases, up from Sunday’s 762 cases. A total of 1,701 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
As of Monday, 162,038 doses of the 178,375 COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide. This includes 3,138 doses administered to date in Richland County and 34,865 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 99,878 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday.
Forty-two individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Sunday’s 38 individuals. North Dakota also reported 38 new recoveries Monday.
NDDoH confirmed 129 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29, followed by 127 active cases among ages 30-39. The two age groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota.
Nine counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Monday. An additional 27 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported eight or fewer active cases. Of the remaining 17 counties, 14 including Richland County reported fewer than 70 active cases. Twenty-one counties reported new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Monday included Burleigh and Ward counties, six cases each; and Cass, Grand Forks and Pembina counties, four cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Monday included Burleigh County, 155 cases; Cass County, 137 cases; Ward County, 75 cases; Grand Forks County, 69 cases; and Williams County, 41 cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.