Richland back in ND’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity Tuesday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases and 32 active cases Tuesday, Jan. 19. The county rose to No. 9 from No. 11 for active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota.
The county’s 10 new cases are up from the one new case confirmed Monday, Jan. 18, the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) reported. The 32 local active cases are up from the 28 confirmed Monday. Richland County had ranked outside North Dakota’s top 10 for COVID-19 activity for nine consecutive days before Tuesday.
Tying for No. 10 Tuesday were Ramsey and Rolette counties, North Dakota, which each confirmed 31 active cases. Ranking No. 8 was Stark County, North Dakota, which confirmed 40 active cases.
North Dakota confirmed 138 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from Monday’s 69 new cases. The state confirmed 1,234 active cases, down from Monday’s 1,377 active cases.
Eighty-eight individuals were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, down from Monday’s 91 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 220 new COVID-19 recoveries Tuesday, up from Monday’s 102 recoveries.
Two new deaths from or related to COVID-19 were confirmed statewide Tuesday, NDDoH reported. They include a man in his 60s from Cass County, North Dakota, and a man in his 80s from Ward County, North Dakota.
Richland County has had 1,637 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,590 recoveries (including five new) and 15 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The last local COVID-19 death occurred in December 2020.
North Dakota has had 96,071 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 93,451 recoveries and 1,386 deaths to date. More than 1,290 of the deceased have been among ages 60 or older. To date, there have been 39 COVID-19 or related deceased in January 2021.
Dunn, Logan, Oliver, Sheridan and Slope counties, North Dakota, reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. An additional 27 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 cases. Thirty counties reported new cases Tuesday.
The six counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Ward County, 20 cases; Cass County, 18 cases; Burleigh County, 16 cases; Grand Forks County, 17 cases; and Richland and Williams counties, 10 cases each.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 252 cases; Burleigh County, 159 cases; Grand Forks County, 133 cases; Ward County, 123 cases; and Williams County, 63 cases.
More than 38 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.