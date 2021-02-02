Richland back Tuesday at No. 6 for ND COVID-19 activity

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed eight new and 37 active COVID-19 cases Tuesday, Feb. 2. The county rose to No. 6 for active COVID-19 cases statewide.
Tuesday’s eight new local cases were up from the one new case confirmed Monday, Feb. 1 by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). The 37 active cases are up from the 33 confirmed Monday.
Richland County, which has been in North Dakota’s top 10 for active COVID-19 cases since Jan. 19, 2021, has yet to rank higher than No. 6. Before Tuesday, it last held that rank Sunday, Jan. 31.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 79 active COVID-19 cases, coming in at No. 5 statewide Tuesday. Ranking No. 7 was Morton County, North Dakota, with 35 active cases.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll remained at 1,422 individuals as of Tuesday. The state confirmed 139 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, up from Monday’s 45 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 885 active cases, down from Monday’s 953 active cases.
Forty-five individuals statewide were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is down from Monday’s 47 individuals. North Dakota also confirmed 132 new recoveries Tuesday, up from Monday’s 77 new recoveries.
Richland County has had 1,706 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,653 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease to date. The latest local deceased was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
There were 152 active COVID-19 cases statewide Tuesday among ages 30-39, NDDoH reported, followed by 148 among ages 20-29. Tuesday marked the second straight day where the 30-39 age group had more active COVID-19 cases than the 20-29 age group. The two groups continue to lead for active cases in North Dakota.
Eleven North Dakota counties reported no active COVID-19 cases Tuesday. They are Billings, Divide, Golden Valley, Griggs, LaMoure, Logan, McIntosh, Oliver, Slope, Steele and Wells counties.
An additional 25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties each reported fewer than 10 active cases. Of the remaining 17 counties, seven reported between 11-20 active cases Tuesday.
Twenty-five North Dakota counties reported new cases Tuesday. The five counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Burleigh County, 33 cases; Cass County, 21 cases; Grand Forks and Ward counties, 11 cases each; and Williams County, nine cases. Richland County, with eight new cases, ranked No. 6.
The five counties with the highest numbers of active COVID-19 cases Tuesday included Cass County, 158 cases; Burleigh County, 128 cases; Ward County, 90 cases; Grand Forks County, 85 cases; and Williams County, 79 cases.
Following Richland County’s 37 active cases and Morton County’s 35 were Stark County, with 29 cases; Rolette County, with 25 cases; and Ramsey County, with 21 cases.
Nearly 39.2 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 51.8 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
