Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed no new and 23 active COVID-19 cases Monday, April 5. As of Monday, the county ranked No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Four new local recoveries were confirmed Monday by the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 29 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 Monday for statewide activity. Walsh County, North Dakota, confirmed 19 active cases and ranked No. 8 Monday.
Richland County has had 1,915 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,875 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease to date, according to NDDoH data. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed March 10.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death total held Monday at 1,466 individuals to date. The state confirmed 76 new cases and 1,105 active cases. A total of 1,055 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide and 66 new recoveries statewide were confirmed Monday.
As of Monday, more than 431,360 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. This includes 8,492 doses administered in Richland County and 106,609 doses in Cass County, North Dakota.
Richland County has a total population of 16,177, according to NDDoH. The latest data indicates that more than 49 percent of local individuals ages 18 and older, 5,715 North Dakota residents total, have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. More than 33 percent of individuals age 18 and older, 3,848 residents total, have received both doses of vaccine, data indicates.
A total of 245,119 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday, NDDoH reported. The state has a population of 762,062 individuals.
Twenty-nine individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday due to COVID-19. NDDoH has confirmed no COVID-19 or related deaths to date in North Dakota for April 2021. Of the 1,466 cumulative deaths statewide, 927 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 306 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 30-39 age group, with 211 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 142 active cases statewide, followed by ages 50-59, with 108 active cases.
Forty of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Fourteen counties reported no active cases. Twenty-seven counties confirmed 10 or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 44 cases; Burleigh County, 16 cases; Grand Forks County, four cases; and Morton and Stark counties, two cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 527 cases; Grand Forks County, 134 cases; Burleigh County, 127 cases; Ward County, 46 cases; and Morton County, 39 cases.
More than 43.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday. Nearly 54.9 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
