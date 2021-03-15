Richland confirms 1 new, 35 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 35 active COVID-19 cases Monday, March 15. The county ranked at No. 6 Monday for COVID-19 activity statewide. Two new local recoveries were confirmed Monday.
Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 43 active COVID-19 cases Monday and ranked No. 5 for activity statewide, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Williams County, North Dakota, ranked No. 7 with 26 active cases.
Richland County has had 1,826 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,774 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10. A total of seven new COVID-19 tests have been administered locally.
North Dakota’s cumulative COVID-19 or related death toll, as of Monday, is 1,457 individuals. The latest confirmed deceased individuals were a woman in her 60s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Stark County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 25 new and 619 active COVID-19 cases Monday. A total of 697 new tests have been administered statewide. Forty-five new recoveries were confirmed Monday.
As of Monday, more than 299,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 6,074 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 64,475 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 179,105 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Fifteen individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19. To date, NDDoH has confirmed eight COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,457 cumulative deaths statewide, 922 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 117 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 102 active cases statewide. The 40-49 and 50-59 age groups each had 86 active cases.
Forty-five of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Thirty-seven counties confirmed 18 or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case.
The four counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 13 cases; Burleigh County, four cases; and Grand Forks and Morton counties, two new cases each. Grant, McKenzie, Richland and Ward counties all confirmed one new COVID-19 case each.
The four counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 191 cases; Grand Forks, 57 cases; Burleigh County, 53 cases; and Ward County, 50 cases.
Nearly 42.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 53.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.