Richland confirms 1 new, 35 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, has had 1,826 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,774 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease.

 Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new and 35 active COVID-19 cases Monday, March 15. The county ranked at No. 6 Monday for COVID-19 activity statewide. Two new local recoveries were confirmed Monday.

Stark County, North Dakota, confirmed 43 active COVID-19 cases Monday and ranked No. 5 for activity statewide, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Williams County, North Dakota, ranked No. 7 with 26 active cases.

Richland County has had 1,826 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,774 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10. A total of seven new COVID-19 tests have been administered locally.

North Dakota’s cumulative COVID-19 or related death toll, as of Monday, is 1,457 individuals. The latest confirmed deceased individuals were a woman in her 60s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 90s from Stark County, North Dakota.

The state confirmed 25 new and 619 active COVID-19 cases Monday. A total of 697 new tests have been administered statewide. Forty-five new recoveries were confirmed Monday.

As of Monday, more than 299,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 6,074 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 64,475 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.

A total of 179,105 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.

Fifteen individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19. To date, NDDoH has confirmed eight COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,457 cumulative deaths statewide, 922 have been among ages 80 and older.

NDDoH confirmed 117 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 102 active cases statewide. The 40-49 and 50-59 age groups each had 86 active cases.

Forty-five of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Nine counties reported no active cases. Thirty-seven counties confirmed 18 or fewer active cases, including six counties each confirming one active case.

The four counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 13 cases; Burleigh County, four cases; and Grand Forks and Morton counties, two new cases each. Grant, McKenzie, Richland and Ward counties all confirmed one new COVID-19 case each.

The four counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 191 cases; Grand Forks, 57 cases; Burleigh County, 53 cases; and Ward County, 50 cases.

Nearly 42.1 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. Nearly 53.7 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.

