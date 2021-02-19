Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed one new COVID-19 cases Friday, Feb. 19. It was unknown how many active cases the county had as of Friday afternoon, due to lack of an update on the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH)’s website dashboard.
The one new local case was down from the two new cases confirmed Thursday, Feb. 18. On Thursday, Richland County was in a three-way tie at No. 12 for active cases in North Dakota. The other counties with 12 active COVID-19 cases Thursday were Hettinger and Walsh counties, North Dakota.
As of Friday, it was unknown how many new local COVID-19 tests have been processed in Richland County. Thursday’s data reported that the county had 1,720 confirmed positive cases, 1,692 recoveries and 16 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll held Friday at 1,435 individuals. The state confirmed 121 new cases Friday, down from Thursday’s 134 new cases. North Dakota also confirmed 854 active cases, up from Thursday’s 836 active cases. A total of 7,033 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide.
As of Thursday, 177,619 doses of the 186,250 COVID-19 vaccine doses received have been administered statewide. This includes 3,202 doses administered to date in Richland County and 38,725 doses administered in Cass County, North Dakota. A total of 107,448 residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday. North Dakota, according to NDDoH, has a population of 762,062. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Thirty-six individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from Thursday’s 31 individuals. North Dakota also reported 104 new recoveries Friday, up from Thursday’s 74 new recoveries.
The six counties with the highest numbers of new COVID-19 cases Friday included Ward County, 19 cases; Cass County, 18 cases; Burleigh County, 17 cases; Stark County, eight cases; and Grand Forks and Williams counties, seven cases each.
