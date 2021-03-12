Richland confirms 11 new, 34 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed 11 new and 34 active COVID-19 cases Friday, March 12. The county dropped Friday to No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Friday’s 11 new cases are up from the four new confirmed Thursday, March 11. The 34 active cases are up from the 33 active cases confirmed Thursday. Seven new recoveries were confirmed Friday, up from Thursday’s three new recoveries.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 37 active COVID-19 cases Friday and ranked No. 7 for activity statewide, according to the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH). Morton County, North Dakota, ranked No. 8 with 20 active COVID-19 cases.
Richland County has had 1,819 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,768 recoveries and 17 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent COVID-19 death was confirmed Wednesday, March 10. A total of 159 new COVID-19 tests, up from Thursday’s 54 tests, have been administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll rose Thursday to 1,455 individuals to date. The latest confirmed deceased individual was a man in his 90s from Morton County, North Dakota.
The state confirmed 125 new and 671 active COVID-19 cases Friday, up from 112 new and 641 active cases Thursday. A total of 8,035 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide, up from 7,340 new tests Thursday. Ninety-two new recoveries were confirmed Friday, up from Thursday’s 79 new recoveries.
As of Friday, nearly 290,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 5,491 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 63,125 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 173,387 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Friday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Seventeen individuals statewide were hospitalized Friday with COVID-19, level with Thursday’s 17 individuals. To date, NDDoH has confirmed no COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota in March 2021. Of the 1,455 cumulative deaths statewide, 921 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 125 active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 111 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 96 active cases statewide and the 50-59 age group had 90 active cases.
Thirty of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Friday. Eight counties reported no active cases. Thirty-seven counties confirmed 14 or fewer active cases, including seven counties each confirming one active case.
The five counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 38 cases; Richland County, 11 cases; Burleigh and Ward counties, 10 cases each; and Stark County, nine cases.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Friday included Cass County, 194 cases; Stark County, 64 cases; Ward County, 54 cases; Burleigh County, 53 cases; and Grand Forks County, 49 cases.
More than 41.9 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday, NDDoH reported. More than 53.5 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
