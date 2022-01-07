Richland confirms 13 new, 42 active COVID-19 cases Friday

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Friday, Dec. 7 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
13 — new COVID-19 or related cases Friday in Richland County
42 — active positive COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County
91 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County
10 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday
3,082 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Friday (2,257 confirmed by PCR tests and 825 deemed probable by antigen tests)
2,698 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021
139 — reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Friday
377 — breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Friday
21,045 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 5.525 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals
679 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1783 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals
185 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0486 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals
1 in 18 — fully vaccinated people who have tested positive in North Dakota since vaccines became available on Dec. 14, 2020
1 in 5 — unvaccinated people who have tested positive in North Dakota since vaccines became available
2,028 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday; one new death was confirmed Friday, believed to be an individual in their 70s who died in Burleigh County, North Dakota, in December 2021
21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021
3,019 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County
16,529 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census
60.1 — percent of county residents ages 5 and older (8,894 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, Jan. 5
58.9 — percent of county residents ages 5 and older (number unavailable) who were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday
54.9 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (412,723 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday
51.8 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (389,880 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday
762 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 0-19 (196 among ages 0-5, 198 among ages 6-11, 98 among ages 12-14 and 270 among ages 15-19)
1,274 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 20s
972 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 30s
638 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 40s
445 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 50s
396 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 60 and older (248 among people in their 60s, 82 among people in their 70s and 66 among people ages 80 and older)
53 — counties in North Dakota; 50 had at least one active COVID-19 case Friday; 46 counties had new cases; 18 had single-digit activity
1,569 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota
595 — new cases in Cass County
598 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
181 — new cases in Burleigh County
4,487 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
1,519 — new cases in North Dakota
753 — new recoveries in North Dakota
118 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19
20 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
36 — number of individuals statewide in their 60s hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 26 among people in their 50s, 20 among people in their 70s and 14 among ages 80 and older
1,121 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
696 — individuals ages 70-79 (419 total) and 60-69 (277 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
211 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, two among ages 15-19, nine in their 20s, 20 in their 30s, 51 in their 40s and 129 in their 50s
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
