Richland confirms 13 new, 42 active COVID-19 cases Friday
Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Friday, Dec. 7 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

13 — new COVID-19 or related cases Friday in Richland County

42 — active positive COVID-19 cases Friday in Richland County

91 — new COVID-19 tests processed as of Friday in Richland County

10 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Friday

3,082 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Friday (2,257 confirmed by PCR tests and 825 deemed probable by antigen tests)

2,698 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021

139 — reinfection incidents per 10,000 recovered cases in Richland County as of Friday

377 — breakthrough incidents per 10,000 fully vaccinated individuals in Richland County as of Friday

21,045 — breakthrough cases to date in North Dakota, 5.525 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals

679 — breakthrough hospitalizations to date in North Dakota, 0.1783 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals

185 — breakthrough deaths to date in North Dakota, 0.0486 percent of which happened with vaccinated individuals

1 in 18 — fully vaccinated people who have tested positive in North Dakota since vaccines became available on Dec. 14, 2020

1 in 5 — unvaccinated people who have tested positive in North Dakota since vaccines became available

2,028 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Friday; one new death was confirmed Friday, believed to be an individual in their 70s who died in Burleigh County, North Dakota, in December 2021

21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021

3,019 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County

16,529 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census

60.1 — percent of county residents ages 5 and older (8,894 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday, Jan. 5

58.9 — percent of county residents ages 5 and older (number unavailable) who were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday

54.9 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (412,723 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Wednesday

51.8 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (389,880 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Wednesday

762 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Friday among ages 0-19 (196 among ages 0-5, 198 among ages 6-11, 98 among ages 12-14 and 270 among ages 15-19)

1,274 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 20s

972 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 30s

638 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 40s

445 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among people in their 50s

396 — active COVID-19 cases statewide among ages 60 and older (248 among people in their 60s, 82 among people in their 70s and 66 among people ages 80 and older)

53 — counties in North Dakota; 50 had at least one active COVID-19 case Friday; 46 counties had new cases; 18 had single-digit activity

1,569 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County, North Dakota

595 — new cases in Cass County

598 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

181 — new cases in Burleigh County

4,487 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

1,519 — new cases in North Dakota

753 — new recoveries in North Dakota

118 — current hospitalizations due to COVID-19

20 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

36 — number of individuals statewide in their 60s hospitalized Friday due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 26 among people in their 50s, 20 among people in their 70s and 14 among ages 80 and older

1,121 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

696 — individuals ages 70-79 (419 total) and 60-69 (277 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

211 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, two among ages 15-19, nine in their 20s, 20 in their 30s, 51 in their 40s and 129 in their 50s

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

Tags

Load comments