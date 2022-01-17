Richland confirms 14 new, 85 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Following COVID-19 in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Monday, Jan. 17 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
14 — new COVID-19 cases Monday in Richland County
85 — active positive local COVID-19 cases Monday
62 — new COVID-19 tests processed locally as of Monday
30 — new local recoveries from COVID-19 confirmed Monday
3,288 — cumulative positive local COVID-19 cases as of Monday (2,349 confirmed by PCR tests and 939 deemed probable by antigen tests)
4,772 — cumulative local reinfections since June 27, 2021
2,047 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19 as of Monday; the most recent confirmation was on Saturday, Jan. 15; the deceased is believed to have been age 80 or older and from LaMoure County, North Dakota
21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021
3,182 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County
15,259 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census; NDDoH uses the previously recorded population of 16,177 individuals
approximately 60.7 — percent of county residents who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, Jan. 13
approximately 59.6 — percent of county residents who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday
55.4 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (416,448 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Thursday
52.5 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (394,041 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Thursday
1,461 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 0-19 (382 among ages 0-5, 396 among ages 6-11, 233 among ages 12-14 and 450 among ages 15-19)
1,398 — active cases statewide among ages 20-29
1,431 — active cases statewide among ages 30-39
1,073 — active cases statewide among ages 40-49
783 — active cases statewide among ages 50-59
513 — active cases statewide among ages 60-69
296 — active cases statewide among ages 70 and older (190 among ages 70-79 and 106 among ages 80 and older)
53 — counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least one active COVID-19 case Monday; 41 counties had new cases; 11 had single-digit activity
2,034 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in Cass County, North Dakota
250 — new cases in Cass County
1,074 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
140 — new cases in Burleigh County
6,955 — active COVID-19 cases Monday in North Dakota
755 — new cases statewide
2,359 — new recoveries statewide
139 — hospitalizations Monday statewide due to COVID-19
20 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
45 — individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized statewide due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 29 hospitalizations among ages 70-79, 23 among ages 50-59 and 19 among ages 80 and older
1,130 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
699 — individuals ages 70-79 (420 total) and 60-69 (279 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
218 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 22 ages 30-39, 53 ages 40-49 and 131 ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
