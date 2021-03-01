Richland confirms 2 new, 27 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed two new and 24 active COVID-19 cases Monday, March 1. The county held for a second day at No. 7 for COVID-19 activity statewide.
Williams County, North Dakota, confirmed 29 active COVID-19 cases Monday and ranked No. 6 for statewide activity. Morton County confirmed 21 active cases and ranked No. 8, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
Richland County has had 1,749 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,709 recoveries (including one new) and 16 deaths from or related to the disease, NDDoH reported. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 20 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,444 individuals as of Monday. The most recently confirmed deceased individuals were a woman in her 60s from Bowman County, a man in his 70s from Burleigh County and a woman in her 80s from McKenzie County, NDDoH confirmed.
A total of 45 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday in North Dakota. The state confirmed 571 active cases Monday. According to NDDoH, 1,983 new COVID-19 tests were administered statewide. Sixty-nine new recoveries were confirmed Monday.
To date, 4,128 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Richland County. Cass County, North Dakota, has had 46,366 doses of vaccine administered as of Monday. A total of 133,262 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday.
Twenty-five individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. The number is up from 21 hospitalizations on Sunday, Feb. 28.
NDDoH confirmed 102 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 20-29. Coming in second was the 40-49 age group, with 90 active cases statewide. The 30-39 age group had 89 confirmed active cases statewide.
A total of 18 COVID-19 or related deaths in February 2021 have been confirmed to date. Of the 1,445 cumulative deaths throughout North Dakota. 913 have been among ages 80 and older, 268 have been among ages 70-79 and 162 have been among ages 60-69.
Forty of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Eleven counties reported no active cases. Forty-five counties confirmed 17 or fewer active cases, including nine counties each confirming one active cases. Of the top eight counties for COVID-19 activity, four confirmed 40 or fewer active cases.
The three counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 19 cases; and Burleigh and Ward counties, five cases each.
The five counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 123 cases; Burleigh County, 85 cases; Ward County, 55 cases; Grand Forks County, 52 cases; and Stark County, 40 cases.
More than 40.7 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 53 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
For more information, visit health.nd.gov.
