Richland confirms 21 new, 64 active COVID-19 cases
Courtesy North Dakota Department of Health

Keeping track of COVID-19 trends in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Wednesday, Feb. 2 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).

21 — new COVID-19 cases in Richland County

64 — active positive local COVID-19 cases

116 — new COVID-19 tests processed locally

29 — new local recoveries from COVID-19

3,844 — cumulative recorded positive local COVID-19 cases (2,570 confirmed by PCR tests and 1,274 deemed probable by antigen tests)

2,115 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19; eight new deaths were confirmed Wednesday; they include four among ages 80 and older, two among ages 70-79 and one each among ages 50-59 and 60-69; three were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota, followed by one each in Barnes, McKenzie, Pierce, Ramsey and Ward counties

21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021

3,759 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County

15,259 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census; NDDoH uses the previously recorded population of 16,177 individuals

approximately 61.7 — percent of county residents who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Feb. 1

approximately 60.5 — percent of county residents who were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday

56.1 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (421,409 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday

53.1 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (399,401 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday

1,235 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 0-19 (426 among ages 0-5, 320 among ages 6-11, 150 among ages 12-14 and 339 among ages 15-19)

8,21 — active cases statewide among ages 20-29

975 — active cases statewide among ages 30-39

664 — active cases statewide among ages 40-49

587 — active cases statewide among ages 50-59

401 — active cases statewide among ages 60-69

439 — active cases statewide among ages 70 and older (222 among ages 70-79 and 217 among ages 80 and older)

53 — counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 50 had new cases; 15 had single-digit activity

1,268 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County

336 — new cases in Cass County

793 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota

187 — new cases in Burleigh County

5,122 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

1,249 — new cases statewide

1,488 — new recoveries statewide

174 — hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19

17 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19

42 — individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 40 hospitalizations among ages 80 and older, 34 among ages 70-79 and 22 among ages 50-59

1,152 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19

732 — individuals ages 70-79 (441 total) and 60-69 (291 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19

231 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 23 ages 30-39, 56 ages 40-49 and 140 ages 50-59

Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.

