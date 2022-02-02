Richland confirms 21 new, 64 active COVID-19 cases

Keeping track of COVID-19 trends in Richland County and North Dakota doesn’t have to be complicated. Here’s the latest as of Wednesday, Feb. 2 from the North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH).
21 — new COVID-19 cases in Richland County
64 — active positive local COVID-19 cases
116 — new COVID-19 tests processed locally
29 — new local recoveries from COVID-19
3,844 — cumulative recorded positive local COVID-19 cases (2,570 confirmed by PCR tests and 1,274 deemed probable by antigen tests)
2,115 — deaths statewide from or related to COVID-19; eight new deaths were confirmed Wednesday; they include four among ages 80 and older, two among ages 70-79 and one each among ages 50-59 and 60-69; three were confirmed in Cass County, North Dakota, followed by one each in Barnes, McKenzie, Pierce, Ramsey and Ward counties
21 — Richland County’s cumulative COVID-19 or related deaths; the most recent confirmation was in November 2021
3,759 — cumulative recoveries from COVID-19 cases in Richland County
15,259 — Richland County’s population according to the 2020 census; NDDoH uses the previously recorded population of 16,177 individuals
approximately 61.7 — percent of county residents who had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, Feb. 1
approximately 60.5 — percent of county residents who were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday
56.1 — percent of North Dakota residents ages 5 and older (421,409 total) who had received at least one dose of vaccine as of Tuesday
53.1 — percent of state residents ages 5 and older (399,401 total) who were fully vaccinated as of Tuesday
1,235 — cumulative active COVID-19 cases statewide Wednesday among ages 0-19 (426 among ages 0-5, 320 among ages 6-11, 150 among ages 12-14 and 339 among ages 15-19)
8,21 — active cases statewide among ages 20-29
975 — active cases statewide among ages 30-39
664 — active cases statewide among ages 40-49
587 — active cases statewide among ages 50-59
401 — active cases statewide among ages 60-69
439 — active cases statewide among ages 70 and older (222 among ages 70-79 and 217 among ages 80 and older)
53 — counties in North Dakota; 52 had at least one active COVID-19 case Wednesday; 50 had new cases; 15 had single-digit activity
1,268 — active COVID-19 cases in Cass County
336 — new cases in Cass County
793 — active COVID-19 cases in Burleigh County, North Dakota
187 — new cases in Burleigh County
5,122 — active COVID-19 cases in North Dakota
1,249 — new cases statewide
1,488 — new recoveries statewide
174 — hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19
17 — ICU patients statewide due to COVID-19
42 — individuals statewide between ages 60-69 hospitalized due to COVID-19; NDDoH also confirmed 40 hospitalizations among ages 80 and older, 34 among ages 70-79 and 22 among ages 50-59
1,152 — North Dakota individuals ages 80 and older who have died from or related to COVID-19
732 — individuals ages 70-79 (441 total) and 60-69 (291 total) who have died from or related to COVID-19
231 — individuals ages 15-59 who have died from or related to COVID-19, including two ages 15-19, 10 ages 20-29, 23 ages 30-39, 56 ages 40-49 and 140 ages 50-59
Daily News and News Monitor will continue following local and statewide COVID-19 activity in North Dakota.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.