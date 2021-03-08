Richland confirms 3 new, 28 active COVID-19 cases Monday

Richland County, North Dakota, confirmed three new and 28 active COVID-19 cases Monday, March 8. The county ranked Monday at No. 7 for COVID-19 activity throughout North Dakota.
The county confirmed four new recoveries from COVID-19 on Monday, according to North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) data. As of Monday, Richland County had had 1,788 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, 1,744 recoveries and 16 deaths from or related to the disease. The most recent local COVID-19 death was confirmed Jan. 29, 2021. A total of 18 new COVID-19 tests were administered locally.
Grand Forks County, North Dakota, confirmed 42 active COVID-19 cases and ranked No. 6 for statewide activity Monday. McHenry, Morton, Traill and Walsh counties, North Dakota, each confirmed 14 active cases and tied for No. 8.
North Dakota’s COVID-19 or related death toll was 1,449 individuals as of Monday. The most recently confirmed deceased was a woman in her 90s from Morton County, NDDoH reported.
A total of 28 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed Monday by NDDoH. North Dakota confirmed 578 active cases. A total of 1,161 new COVID-19 tests have been administered statewide. Fifty-four new recoveries were confirmed Monday.
To date, 261,987 doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in North Dakota. A total of 5,112 doses have been administered in Richland County. A total of 55,305 doses have been administered in Cass County, North Dakota.
A total of 156,746 North Dakota residents have received at least one dose of vaccine as of Monday. The state has a population of 762,062, according to NDDoH. Richland County has a population of 16,177.
Twenty-two individuals statewide were hospitalized Monday with COVID-19, NDDoH reported. To date, no COVID-19 or related deaths in North Dakota have been confirmed for March 2021. Of the 1,449 cumulative deaths statewide, 916 have been among ages 80 and older.
NDDoH confirmed 122 active COVID-19 cases statewide Monday among ages 30-39. Coming in second was the 20-29 age group, with 85 active cases statewide. The 40-49 age group had 77 confirmed active cases statewide.
Forty-one of North Dakota’s 53 counties confirmed no new COVID-19 cases Monday. Ten counties reported no active cases. Thirty-two counties confirmed 13 or fewer active cases, including eight counties each confirming one active case.
The seven counties with the most new COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, seven cases; Richland, Stark, Ward and Williams counties, three cases each; and Grand Forks and Pierce counties, two cases each.
The six counties with the most active COVID-19 cases Monday included Cass County, 123 cases; Burleigh County, 63 cases; Ward County, 62 cases; Stark County, 46 cases; Williams County, 43 cases; Grand Forks County, 42 cases; and Richland County, 28 cases.
More than 41.5 percent of the Richland County population has been tested for COVID-19 as of Monday, NDDoH reported. More than 53.3 percent of the North Dakota population has been tested.
